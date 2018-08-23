Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Murphy, Baez lead Cubs past Tigers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    23 Aug 2018, 10:58 IST
Murphy-Daniel-Getty-FTR
Daniel Murphy

Daniel Murphy made an instant impact on Wednesday for the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago acquired Murphy a day earlier from the Washington Nationals after claiming him off waivers. He made his Cubs debut, batting leadoff and collecting two hits in an 8-2 win over the Tigers.

Murphy, now batting .303 this season, also scored and drove in a run. The Cubs had been searching for veteran infield depth, someone who could get on base consistently, and Murphy has already proved his value.

Javier Baez continued his MVP-calibre season, finishing the game 2 for 5 with his 26th home run of the season and three RBIs. He is now batting .292 with 92 RBIs.

Jon Lester started for the Cubs, tossing 5 2/3 innings of one-run baseball. He struck out three batters while improving to 14-5 this season.

The Cubs (72-53) maintained their National League Central lead and are starting to look like serious World Series contenders.

 

YELICH, PERALTA ON SONG

Brewers All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich went 4 for 4 with a walk, home run and two runs scored in a 4-0 win over the Reds. Yelich is now batting .314 this season and Milwaukee starting pitcher Freddy Peralta improved to 6-4 by tossing seven shutout innings.

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado went 3 for 5 with two runs scored, a home run and three RBIs in a 10-7 win over the Seattle Mariners. Maldonado now has two three-hit games in his last four starts, while proving to be an underrated acquisition for the Astros before the July 31 trade deadline.

 

JACKSON'S REVIVAL HALTED

Athletics starting pitcher Edwin Jackson had been enjoying a career revival, but he allowed four earned runs off seven hits in just 4 1/3 innings. Oakland lost 4-2 to the Texas Rangers, and Jackson fell to 4-3 with a 2.97 ERA this season.

 

ACUNA JR DOES IT AGAIN

Ronald Acuna Jr. bashed another lead-off home run, as the Atlanta Braves dropped the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1.

 

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

San Diego Padres 2-6 Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Angels 1-5 Arizona Diamondbacks
St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 Los Angeles Dodgers
Baltimore Orioles 0-6 Toronto Blue Jays
Cincinnati Reds 0-4 Milwaukee Brewers
Minnesota Twins 3-7 Chicago White Sox
Texas Rangers 4-2 Oakland Athletics
Houston Astros 10-7 Seattle Mariners
Atlanta Braves 2-1 Pittsburgh Pirates
Philadelphia Phillies 7-8 Washington Nationals
San Francisco Giants 3-5 New York Mets
Chicago Cubs 8-2 Detroit Tigers
New York Yankees 3-9 Miami Marlins
Kansas City Royals 3-6 Tampa Bay Rays
Cleveland Indians 4-10 Boston Red Sox 

 

PHILLIES AT NATIONALS

The National League Cy Young award race gets a head-to-head look on Thursday when Max Scherzer (16-5, 2.11 ERA) takes on Philadelphia's Aaron Nola (14-3, 2.23 ERA.) The Washington Nationals are basically out of the postseason hunt, but the Phillies are still trying to sneak their way in.

Omnisport
NEWS
Contreras HR, 3 RBIs lead Cubs past Tigers for 6th straight
RELATED STORY
Cubs break out of offensive funk in 8-2 win over Tigers
RELATED STORY
Jordan Zimmermann, Tigers beat light-hitting Cubs 2-1
RELATED STORY
Baez homers, drives in 5 as Cubs rout Padres 11-6
RELATED STORY
Cubs acquire 2B Murphy in trade with Nationals
RELATED STORY
Rizzo, Baez come up big late to give Cubs 5-4 win vs Padres
RELATED STORY
Cubs, Baez give young fan signed baseball after adult...
RELATED STORY
Disappointing Nats trade Murphy to Cubs, Adams to Cards
RELATED STORY
LEADING OFF: Murphy to Cubs, Yanks check Chapman, Posey hip
RELATED STORY
Baez homers, Hamels sharp again in Cubs' 3-1 win over Royals
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us