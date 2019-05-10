×
Murray's rookie contract with Cardinals includes huge guaranteed money

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    10 May 2019, 08:48 IST
murray-kyler-04252019-getty-ftr.jpg
Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals announced the signings of their rookie draftees, including former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.

Number one NFL draft pick Murray's contract includes a $23.59million signing bonus and $35.2m guaranteed in addition to a fifth-year team option for the 2023 season.

"Everything I dreamed of," Murray said. "For me, being in Arizona and being a Cardinal, I can honestly say there is no place I'd rather be.

"It brings a smile to my face knowing I'll get the opportunity of a lifetime to quarterback this team. I just have to work toward that and earn that.

"This is just the beginning. I plan to work as hard as I can, lead this team to a lot of wins and, hopefully, a lot of rings."

Murray, 21, was selected first overall by Arizona in last month's draft. The two-sport star turned down a deal to play in MLB after the Oakland Athletics drafted him with the ninth pick in the 2018 draft.

He led Oklahoma to a 12-2 record as he threw for 4,361 yards with 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2018. He also ran for 1,001 yards and capped off his final collegiate season by winning the Heisman Trophy.

Green Bay became the first team to sign their 2019 first-round selection to a rookie deal when the Packers inked former Maryland safety and 21st overall pick Darnell Savage to his four-year contract last Thursday.

