Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Myers apologises to Green after criticising manager

Omnisport
NEWS
News
54   //    04 Sep 2018, 08:33 IST
Myers-Wil-USNews-090318-ftr-getty
Wil Myers

San Diego Padres star Wil Myers apologised to manager Andy Green after he was heard criticising him on a live stream of Fortnite.

In a since deleted video, Myers' voice was heard in the background while Padres minor-leaguer Carlos Asuaje was streaming the popular video game.

"The Padres are doing cutoff and relays tomorrow at 3 o'clock – in September, dude," Myers was heard saying, according to MLB.com

"Oh my god. It's so miserable, man. It's insane. Andy could not be any worse than he is right now."

Asuaje then informed Myers he was live streaming the game.

Myers apologised to his manager on Monday, saying they were comments he should not have made.

"I love Andy, and I love playing for him," Myers said (via MLB.com). "He's a guy that has taught me a lot in this game. At times, you get into a mood where you get frustrated, no matter what's going on with a team or individually, and you say some things you shouldn't say in a conversation that you think's private.

"The reality is, now we're in 2018. I'm incredibly sorry, obviously to Andy, to my team-mates, to the fans. This is a distraction we don't need."

Myers, who has been with San Diego since 2015, is slashing .254/.310/.462 with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs in 61 games this season.

The Padres entered play Monday in last place of the National League West with a 54-85 record.

Omnisport
NEWS
Myers, Lucchesi lead Padres over Pirates, 4-3
RELATED STORY
Myers homers again, Padres top Diamondbacks 4-3 in 16
RELATED STORY
Franmil Reyes homers in 13th to lift Padres over Rockies 3-2
RELATED STORY
Padres' Myers takes grounder in face practicing at 3B
RELATED STORY
Kennedy backed by 3 HRs as Padres beat Rockies 7-0
RELATED STORY
Rookie Nix, Padres beat King Felix, Mariners, 2-1
RELATED STORY
Rookie Lauer leads Padres to 4-1 win against Dodgers
RELATED STORY
Desmond, Gray lead Rockies to 6-2 win over Padres
RELATED STORY
Nola gets 13th win, Phils top Padres 5-1 to sit atop NL East
RELATED STORY
Lauer, Hedges help Padres beat slumping Diamondbacks 6-3
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us