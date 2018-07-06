Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Nationals rally from 9-0 deficit to beat Marlins

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    06 Jul 2018, 11:07 IST
Turner-Trea-USNews-Getty-FTR
Trea Turner

The Washington Nationals fell behind 9-0 early on Thursday, but still found a way to beat the Miami Marlins after a huge rally in MLB.

Washington starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson became the third Nationals starter to allow nine-plus runs this year, joining Tanner Roark and AJ Cole. Before this year, Nationals starters had outings allowing nine-plus runs just three times from 2014-17 total.

The Marlins had five guys with multiple hits, and Martin Prado, Justin Bour and Brian Anderson all jacked home runs. Miami led 9-0 after the top half of the fourth inning, but it did not last long.

Starting with one run in the bottom of the fourth, the Nationals rattled off 14 runs by the end of the seventh. Trea Turner led the offensive explosion with three hits, three runs scored, two home runs and eight RBIs in the 14-12 win.

Matt Adams added four hits for the Nationals, while Michael A. Taylor had two hits and three runs scored.

It was a much-needed win for the Nationals, who have now won just two of their last 10 games as they drift further away from the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.

COOL CAVE

Twins outfielder Jake Cave went three for three with two doubles, a run scored, an RBI and a walk in a 5-2 win over the Orioles. The 25-year-old slugger has not had many chances with Minnesota, but he raised his average from .217 to .265 after the breakout outing.

Brewers third baseman Hernan Perez led Milwaukee to a 7-2 win over the Braves by collecting three hits with two runs scored, a home run and two RBIs. Though not a consistent starter, Perez has proven a capable source of power and speed.

BAD BOYD

Tigers starting pitcher Matt Boyd has been the subject of trade chatter, but he struggled in a 7-5 loss to the Rangers. Boyd allowed seven runs (six earned) in just four innings to fall to 4-7 with a 4.58 ERA this season. Boyd has now allowed 20 earned runs in his last four starts (17 innings).

 

ALTUVE HOMERS

Jose Altuve popped his eighth home run of the season to help the Astros defeat the White Sox 4-3 after a walk-off single from Yuli Gurriel.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Washington Nationals 14-12 Miami Marlins
Texas Rangers 7-5 Detroit Tigers
Houston Astros 4-3 Chicago White Sox
Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 Atlanta Braves
Minnesota Twins 5-2 Baltimore Orioles
St Louis Cardinals 11-2 San Francisco Giants
San Diego Padres 6-3 Arizona Diamondbacks
Seattle Mariners 4-1 Los Angeles Angels

 

DODGERS AT ANGELS

The two Los Angeles teams face off in an important inter-league series. The Dodgers are in a three-way battle for the National League West, while the Angels are just trying to stay alive for an American League wildcard spot.

