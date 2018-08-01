Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Nationals win blowout 25-4 over Mets

12   //    01 Aug 2018, 12:42 IST
Murphy-Daniel-USNews-073118-ftr-getty
Daniel Murphy

The Washington Nationals tallied multiple runs in six different innings and recorded 26 hits as they hammered the New York Mets 25-4 on Tuesday.

Every Nationals starter registered at least one hit and scored two or more runs in the game, as the Mets fell to their worst-ever MLB loss.

Mets starter Steven Matz allowed seven runs and eight hits in less than an inning on the mound, while New York's bullpen combined to allow 18 runs.

Infielder Jose Reyes made his first career pitching appearance in the bottom of the eighth and gave up six.

Nationals' second baseman Daniel Murphy, who played for the Mets from 2008-15, went three for four and drove in six runs. Anthony Rendon also recorded four RBIs in the game.

The win moved the Nationals to 53-53 for the year.

 

ARRIETA TIGHTENS RED SOX

Jake Arrieta allowed just one run in seven innings in the Philadelphia Phillies' 3-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd threw eight scoreless innings and allowed four hits in a 2-1 win against the Cincinnati Reds.

 

MANCINI STRIKED OUT THRICE

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini went 0 for four with three strikeouts in his team's 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

Tyler Skaggs was charged with 10 earned runs in 3.3 pitched in the Los Angeles Angels' 10-6 defeat to the Tampa Bay Rays.

 

GONZALEZ SLIDES IN

Colorado Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez made a sliding catch to rob St Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina of a hit in the sixth inning.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

 

San Francisco Giants 3-2 San Diego Padres
Washington Nationals 25-4 New York Mets
New York Yankees 6-3 Baltimore Orioles
Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 Chicago Cubs
Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 Boston Red Sox
Detroit Tigers 2-1 Cincinnati Reds
Tampa Bay Rays 10-6 Los Angeles Angels
Atlanta Braves 11-6 Miami Marlins
Kansas City Royals 4-2 Chicago White Sox
Cleveland Indians 6-2 Minnesota Twins
Colorado Rockies 6-3 St Louis Cardinals
Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0 Texas Rangers
Oakland Athletics 6-2 Toronto Blue Jays
Houston Astros 5-2 Seattle Mariners
Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 Los Angeles Dodgers

 

CUBS AT PIRATES

Chicago and Pittsburgh will conclude their two-game series on Wednesday at PNC Park. Cole Hamels (5-9, 4.72 ERA) is set to start and make his Cubs’ debut, while Nick Kingham (5-5, 4.80 ERA) will take the mound for the Pirates. Pittsburgh came away with a 5-4 win in the opening match.

