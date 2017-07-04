Nationals win duel against Mets, Red Sox outlast Rangers

Ryan Raburn benefited from Yoenis Cespedes' bad jump to plate the winning run for the Washington Nationals on Monday.

by Omnisport News 04 Jul 2017, 10:37 IST

Ryan Raburn played the hero on Monday, providing a walk-off single to lead the Washington Nationals past the New York Mets 3-2.

Raburn, a pinch-hitter from the eighth inning, benefited from Yoenis Cespedes' bad jump to plate the winning run in MLB.

The game started out as an all-out pitcher's duel. Stephen Strasburg tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out six batters to open the door for a Nationals win.

Steven Matz, who has been brilliant since returning to the Mets' rotation from injury, matched him by recording seven scoreless innings of his own, striking out four batters.

Things got a little more interesting in the eighth inning, though. Michael A. Taylor blasted a two-run home run off Jerry Blevins, plating Raburn after a walk. But the Nats could only maintain their two-run lead for half an inning, as Curtis Granderson launched a two-run shot of his own in the top of the ninth.

However, National League (NL) East leaders the Nats prevailed, thanks to Raburn to earn their second successive victory after three consecutive losses.

An 11th inning was needed as the Boston Red Sox prevailed 7-5 against the Texas Rangers.

The St Louis Cardinals were too good for the Miami Marlins 14-6, the Milwaukee Brewers crushed the Baltimore Orioles 8-1, the Philadelphia Phillies blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0, the New York Yankees topped the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3, the Minnesota Twins defeated the Los Angeles Angels 9-5, the Colorado Rockies posted a 5-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds, the Seattle Mariners lost 3-1 to the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox saw off the Oakland Athletics 7-2.

NOLA ENSURES PIRATES LEAVE EMPTYHANDED

Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola tossed seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts against the Pirates. After the gem, Nola improved to 6-5 with a 3.73 ERA on the season.

Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball during the last couple weeks, and nothing changed Monday. The 22-year-old went three for four with a run scored and an RBI in a win over the Orioles. Arcia now has three straight multi-hit games.

Rockies outfielder Raimel Tapia finished a single shy of a cycle against the Reds. Tapia tripled in the second inning, smacked a double in the fourth inning, then hit a home run in the sixth inning. Unfortunately, he struck out his fourth time up to bat, needing just a single.

NIGHT TO FORGET FOR LOCKE

Marlins starting pitcher Jeff Locke gave up a shocking 11 earned runs in just 2.5 innings against the Cardinals. Locke, who is now 0-5 with an 8.16 ERA this season helped the Cardinals get more hits through three innings on Monday (11) than they had accumulated in their last two games combined (nine).

BENINTENDI PRODUCES THE GOODS

Benintendi hit a two-run single to give the Red Sox a 7-5 lead in the 11th.

DIAMONDBACKS AT DODGERS

This heavyweight battle in the NL West pits Arizona's lethal line-up against Cy Young favourite and Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (12-2, 2.32 ERA) on Tuesday. The Arizona Diamondbacks are fresh off a big series win against the Rockies, the third team contending for the NL West title. Not only are these two teams trying to win their division, they are in a fight with the Houston Astros for the best record in baseball.