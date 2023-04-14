While Fernando Tatis Jr. is making waves in Triple-A, so is New York Mets prospect Brett Baty . Baty has been absolutely raking to start the season. In eight games, the slugger has hit .387/.487/.893 with four home runs and two stolen bases.

Baty leads all of Triple-A with an average exit velocity of 100.4 mph. Right behind Baty is Tatis Jr., averaging a 98.5 average exit velocity in the six games he has played.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets Brett Baty leads all of Triple-A in average exit velocity, including second-place Fernando Tatis Jr., who hit three home runs last night for El Paso



1. Baty: 100.4 MPH

2. Tatis Jr.: 98.5 MPH

While this is a small sample size, it looks like he's ready to be called up. Baty looks much better than the team's current option at third base, Eduardo Escobar. Escobar is hitting .103/.143/.205 to start the season.

Given Baty continues to have this prowess of power and Escobar continues to struggle, expect Baty to be called up soon. It's too crucial of a season for the New York Mets to wait for somebody to get it going.

"Ok I'm on the wagon now. It's time to bring him up and put him in the line-up... I'm guessing they are manipulating the service time window in some fashion," one fan tweeted.

Tom @TomBrennan6986 @SNY_Mets OK I’m on the wagon now. It’s time to bring him up and put him in the line-up….I’m guessing they are manipulating the service time window in some fashion. @SNY_Mets OK I’m on the wagon now. It’s time to bring him up and put him in the line-up….I’m guessing they are manipulating the service time window in some fashion.

"Has to be called up soon. Kid is showing he belongs," another fan tweeted.

Mets fans don't know what the front office is waiting for. Brett Baty is making mincemeat out of Triple-A, and they think he could help the team right now.

CanhaWhoopass @TCoppolone @SNY_Mets If hes not called up by next week Mets fans are going to turn on this team really quickly. @SNY_Mets If hes not called up by next week Mets fans are going to turn on this team really quickly.

Snoogga @snoogga @SNY_Mets He’s so much better then Escobar it’s wild he didn’t make the big league team @SNY_Mets He’s so much better then Escobar it’s wild he didn’t make the big league team

JR @JoeRodBx @SNY_Mets What a travesty that he’s not in the majors @SNY_Mets What a travesty that he’s not in the majors

Only one hitter in Triple-A is even coming close to what Baty is doing, and that is Fernando Tatis Jr. He hit three home runs on Thursday night.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is working towards a specific date, while Brett Baty's future is still unclear

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.

It's been speculated that Fernando Tatis Jr. could return to the San Diego Padres on April 20. This will be the first game he can return to after sitting out the first 20 games of the season. The Padres could use him, as they have been lackluster at the plate at times this season.

Brett Baty will have to continue his hot streak in Triple-A until the front office has no choice but to bring him up. If the team doesn't call him up soon, the fans may let them hear it.

Mets fans have huge expectations for their team this season. They believe they have the talent to go on a run this season, but not if the team keeps players like Baty down.

