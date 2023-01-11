New York Mets fans can put their dreams of watching Carlos Correa at Citi Field to rest. After a couple of weeks of uncertainty, the All-Star shortstop has agreed to re-sign with the Minnesota Twins. He's returning on a six-year, $200 million contract, pending a physical.
This is now the third contract Correa has agreed to this offseason. First, he agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants. When the Giants backed out, he agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets. It's been a wild offseason.
It's being reported that the Twins offered Correa the best deal. The first $200 million of his contract with the team is guaranteed. The final four years of the deal have vesting options. The contract could reach up to $270 million if he reaches the necessary plate appearances for those four seasons (575, 550, 525, 502).
New York Mets fans are split on Carlos Correa's decision to re-sign with the Twins. Some are disappointed, while others have put their faith in team owner Steve Cohen.
"So it was a money grab after all. Faced with not getting 12 guarenteed, he went with the safe bet of 6 and then didn't give the Mets the options to match. Interesting. Guess he really didn't want to be here after all. Certainly doesn't want to see the postseason again lol" one fan explained.
"Cohen isn't cheap and this wasn't about money. This isn't a cheapskate Wilpons' move here. If Cohen passed, I trust his judgment. That money will be used in the future towards other investments on the team" another fan tweeted.
It's tough to spend a good chunk of money on a player who has a lot of health concerns. He's failed two physicals already. There's so much uncertainty with Carlos Correa's leg and how it will hold up in the future.
Some fans are predicting that the team will go after Shohei Ohtani next offseason. Ohtani will be a free agent if he doesn't agree to a contract extension with the Los Angeles Angels. It would be quite the signing for the Mets.
The New York Mets will be fine without Carlos Correa
While signing Carlos Correa would have been a nice bonus for the New York Mets, they should be fine without him. They signed Justin Verlander to pitch alongside Max Scherzer and newly acquired Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga.
They're the slight favorites to win the National League East, according to Vegas betting odds. It'll be a fun division to watch. The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies have both improved their rosters in free agency.
Don't be surprised if the NL East comes down to the wire next season.