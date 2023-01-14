The New York Mets are showing no signs of slowing down their busy offseason as they are now reportedly interested in signing Tommy Pham. Pham is a nine-year MLB veteran who has shown flashes of greatness but has struggled with consistency. He played for two teams in 2022: the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox.

His .236 batting average in 2022 is solid for a depth player, but not a starter like he was last season, playing 144 games. The Mets seemingly plan for him to be the fourth outfielder on the roster, which would certainly curb his playing time. Given how much they have spent this offseason, this could be a solid, inexpensive pickup.

Twitter user GENY Mets Report shared the news, which was originally reported by Jon Heyman, an MLB Network insider and New York Post baseball columnist.

New York Mets fans are not enthused by this reported interest. Pham has had his struggles on the field and could also be a liability in the clubhouse. In 2022, he had a physical altercation with Joc Pederson of the San Francisco Giants over a fantasy football dispute. This led to the MLB suspending him for three games.

The New York Mets have spent an absurd amount of money this offseason, and this report indicates they aren't done yet. Pham might be at the top of their list right now, but the fact their is still a list is encouraging. It shows they are not satisfied with finishing second place in the National League East to the Atlanta Braves again. The only question is whether or not Pham would be a good fit.

cat @rookiepitchers @ragazzoreport they should withdraw their interest immediately @ragazzoreport they should withdraw their interest immediately

Pham is a controversial player, but he could be a great depth player for the Mets. Assuming he takes to the backup role well, the team would have flexibility in allowing their players rest days. Their is certainly a risk to adding him to the team, but the reward might just be worth it. However, not many fans see it that way.

ETK @sec201 @genymets @JonHeyman Probably won't be invited to join the clubhouse fantasy football league, methinks @genymets @JonHeyman Probably won't be invited to join the clubhouse fantasy football league, methinks

The New York Mets are gearing up for a championship run in 2023, and fans don't think Tommy Pham should be a part of the equation.

Do the New York Mets need to add more players to their loaded roster?

In 2022, the Mets won 101 games and ended up as a wild-card team. They have made numerous additions to their lineup and pitching staff, but are still looking for more.

It is hard to judge the team before the season gets rolling, but if they need more players, they won't hesitate to go get them.

