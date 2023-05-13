New York Yankees DFA candidates: 3 struggling players who may be sent down from MLB

The New York Yankees have got off to an underwhelming start in the 2023 MLB season. Aaron Boone's side currently sit fifth in the AL East with a 22-18 record.

The Yankees are reportedly eager to shake things up on their roster in order to change their fortunes. Some big-name players, who are underperforming, may also find themselves on the DFA (Designated For Assignment) list.

When a player's contract is designated for assignment the player is immediately removed from his team's 40-man roster. Over the course of a week, the club can decide to either trade or release the player, along with the option of sending him to the minor leagues for assignments.

3 New York Yankees players who could end up on DFA list

#1. Josh Donaldson

New York Yankees baseman Josh Donaldson

Josh Donaldson has struggled to find form this season. The baseman was signed by the New York Yankees in 2022. He finished last season with 106 hits and 15 home runs in 478 at-bats.

However, the 37-year-old has had a rough start in the 2023 MLB season, recording just two hits and one home run in 16 at-bats at a .125 average. Donaldson hasn't batted for New York in over a month and it appears that his stint with the team could soon come to an end.

#2. Aaron Hicks

New York Yankees CF Aaron Hicks

Aaron Hicks is going through one of the worst spells of his MLB career. The 33-year-old has managed a mere nine hits and one home run in 59 at-bats this season at a .153 average.

Hicks' playing time has been limited due to injuries over the last three years. To help the experienced center fielder restore confidence, the Yankees may contemplate placing him on the DFA list and sending him to the minor leagues.

#3. Isiah Kiner-Falefa

New York Yankees star Isiah Kiner-Falefa

In November 2022, The Yankees and Isiah Kiner-Falefa agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million for the 2023 campaign. However, it's safe to say that the deal hasn't worked well for both parties.

Kiner-Falefa has a .187 batting average with 14 hits and four stolen bases in 75 at-bats. The 28-year-old has failed to adjust to his new surroundings and might end up on New York's DFA list if he doesn't contribute much in the next few weeks.

