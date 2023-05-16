After receiving insinuations that cheating could be going on in the New York Yankees organziation, fans found their defense in Josh Donaldson . They argue that if the Yankees have an illegal sign-stealing system, Donaldson would be using it. And if he were using it, he would be far better than he was in 2022, especially at the end of the season.

Allegations of cheating in some form have been a hot topic this season, with the Tampa Bay Rays and now the Yankees falling under suspicion. There is essentially no evidence to support these claims. So, when Josh Donaldson looking to the dugout in October came into question, Yankees fans couldn't help but laugh.

Astros writer Michael Schwab shared a video that he believed to be evidence of a cheating system on Twitter.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Josh Donaldson looking right in October.



Aaron Judge looking right in May.



Something fishy is going on with the Yankees. Josh Donaldson looking right in October.Aaron Judge looking right in May.Something fishy is going on with the Yankees. https://t.co/ZtYje3V1G3

If you are going to accuse a player or team of cheating, you could probably pick better than Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees. Donaldson hit for a batting average of .222 in 2022, which is great if you like the number 2. Unfortunately, baseball doesn't like the number two, and Donaldson has not lived up to expectations. However, he now gives fans the perfect defense.

The New York Yankees have been among the more successful regular season teams of the last few years, but can't get it done in the playoffs. If they have an illegal sign-stealing system in place, they sure weren't using it at the right time. Fans may be fervently pointing that out, but they sure aren't happy about it.

Alex M @SaratogaSlabs



Houston Astros fans still seem to be upset about their own cheating scandal and the repurcussions from it, even though the repurcussions really only came from other fans since the league didn't suspend any players or strip the title. To be accusing others of cheating with even less evidence now seems like projection.

New York Yankees fans are passionate, and they rarely miss a chance to roast Josh Donaldson, even as a defense.

Can Josh Donaldson turn things around with the New York Yankees in 2023?

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees

Since being traded by the Minnesota Twins, Josh Donaldson has struggled to be one of the best hitters in MLB like he once was. He has missed most of the 2023 season thus far with injury, but could be returning to action soon.

Donaldson's reputation may have taken a hit, but he is still a very talented player who could put all the pieces together.

