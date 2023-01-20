The New York Yankees are ready for the next chapter of Aaron Judge in pinstripes. The two sides agreed to a monster nine-year, $360 million contract to keep him a Yankee for life earlier in the off-season.

While he likely won't hit 60-plus home runs again next season, he's still projected to have quite the season. Fangraphs is projecting Judge to hit 44 home runs, which would be the third-highest of his career.

MLB @MLB Is another big season in store for the reigning AL MVP? Is another big season in store for the reigning AL MVP? https://t.co/zXi7zCJsHC

It wouldn't be a bad season for someone coming fresh off an American League MVP Award-winning year. Judge flirted with winning the Triple Crown Award last year. With these numbers, he could be in contention for it again.

Fans have high expectations not just for Judge, but for the entire team next season. They're eagerly waiting to contend for a World Series title and get back to their winning ways.

"Probably. The guys is special. But anyone expecting 60 homers will be disappointed," one fan tweeted.

patrick @knowitall143 @MLB @Yankees @TheJudge44 Probably. The guy is special. But anyone expecting 60 homers will be disappointed. @MLB @Yankees @TheJudge44 Probably. The guy is special. But anyone expecting 60 homers will be disappointed.

"Back to back?" another fan asked.

Some New York Yankees fans are easily projecting Aaron Judge to pass his projections. They can see him hitting 50 home runs next season, no problem.

Angry Cole @angry_gcole @MLB @Yankees @TheJudge44 If he has a year close to these projections, we should be thrilled. Crazy to expect him to hit 60 HRs again @MLB @Yankees @TheJudge44 If he has a year close to these projections, we should be thrilled. Crazy to expect him to hit 60 HRs again

Jason @Jasondq05 @MLB @Yankees @TheJudge44 It depends on if MLB let's him keep hitting juiced baseballs this season or not @MLB @Yankees @TheJudge44 It depends on if MLB let's him keep hitting juiced baseballs this season or not

Other fans have mentioned the "juiced ball" controversy, which is interesting. Research has shown that the Yankees received more "juiced balls" than any other team during the months of August and September. However, looking at their offensive production, they almost took themselves out of the running to win the American League East during that time. The entire team was slumping offensively.

Don't put it past someone like Rob Manfred to do something like this, but those balls didn't help players like Josh Donaldson or IKF.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are favored to win the AL East

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

Vegas thinks the Yankees have enough to repeat as American League East champions. It's a safe bet, considering the moves they made this off-season.

Not only did they re-sign Aaron Judge, but they also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, who tied a career-high in home runs last season with 32. The two sides agreed to a two-year, $40 million contract.

One of the most interesting additions the team is bringing in for the 2023 season is Carlos Rodon. He's coming off one of the best seasons of his career, seeing a career-high in innings pitched (178) and strikeouts (237). He will provide the Yankees with another ace-like pitcher to compliment Gerrit Cole.

Watch out for Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees to come out hot next season.

Poll : 0 votes