The New York Yankees have been struggling to start the season. They sit alone in the basement of the American League East, something many fans are not accustomed to.

The team has been plagued by injuries since the beginning of the season. Their most recent injuries have depleted their outfield depth. However, they have depth in the minor leagues, a resource they could turn to at some point this season.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks A “high ranking person” in the Yankees organization told Michael Kay “don’t be surprised” if we see Jasson Dominguez in the big leagues this season A “high ranking person” in the Yankees organization told Michael Kay “don’t be surprised” if we see Jasson Dominguez in the big leagues this season https://t.co/uJpbc14qZK

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A "high-ranking member" in the organization told broadcaster Michael Kay that they wouldn't be surprised if the prospect was called up sometime this season.

Jasson Dominguez had an exceptional spring training. While he has slowed down in the minors since the season started, he's one player fans wanted to see on the Opening Day roster.

"I've only been saying this needs to happen since last year," one fan tweeted.

TechBaseGaming🇵🇷 @TechBaseGaming @TalkinYanks I’ve only been saying this needs to happen since last year @TalkinYanks I’ve only been saying this needs to happen since last year 😂

"It's about time. I think my grandpa had his rookie card," another fan tweeted.

New York Yankees fans have been waiting for Jasson Dominguez to make an impact at the major league level for some time. Nicknamed "The Martian," he's one of baseball's most-hyped prospects.

Nick @InaudibleShoutX @TalkinYanks I know fan sentiment means nothing, but wasn’t this like a pretty common assumption after Sprint Training given how he played and what they did with Volpe? Dominguez coming up before September would be a bigger headline for sure, though. @TalkinYanks I know fan sentiment means nothing, but wasn’t this like a pretty common assumption after Sprint Training given how he played and what they did with Volpe? Dominguez coming up before September would be a bigger headline for sure, though.

Kyle Kennedy @Kyle_Kennedy13 Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks A “high ranking person” in the Yankees organization told Michael Kay “don’t be surprised” if we see Jasson Dominguez in the big leagues this season A “high ranking person” in the Yankees organization told Michael Kay “don’t be surprised” if we see Jasson Dominguez in the big leagues this season https://t.co/uJpbc14qZK Don't tease me twitter.com/TalkinYanks/st… Don't tease me twitter.com/TalkinYanks/st…

linda drogin @LindaDrogin Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks A “high ranking person” in the Yankees organization told Michael Kay “don’t be surprised” if we see Jasson Dominguez in the big leagues this season A “high ranking person” in the Yankees organization told Michael Kay “don’t be surprised” if we see Jasson Dominguez in the big leagues this season https://t.co/uJpbc14qZK Please twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… Please twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

Fans are hoping the rumors are true. They'd love to see Dominguez out there with Volpe and the other prospects the team has relied on this season.

New York Yankees need their stars back

San Francisco Giants v New York Yankees

The New York Yankees aren't as bad of a team as they seem. Being competitive is tough when they're missing two of their biggest bats in the lineup. The team desperately miss both Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

Stanton was placed on the 10-day IL over two weeks ago. He could miss up to six weeks with a left hamstring strain.

Judge was placed on the 10-day IL earlier this week with a hip strain. The team isn't concerned with Judge's injury, as he's already working his way back.

The Yankees have been struggling to put up runs without their power duo in the lineup. In the series against the Texas Rangers to end the month of April, they were outscored 24-8. No team can win that many series by scoring a combined eight runs.

Until Judge and Stanton are cleared to return, other players must step it up and produce on offense. Anthony Rizzo and DJ LehMahieu are players capable of getting hot at the plate.

While the Yankees are struggling, plenty of baseball remains to be played.

Poll : 0 votes