“$1.2 Billion will get you that” - Fans celebrate as the Dodgers become the first in the NL to win 10 games 

Fans were left elated on Tuesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers recorded a 6-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins to become the first National League team to reach 10 wins this season. Despite losing their previous series to the Chicago Cubs, the LA side have won two in a row against the Twins to take their record to 10-4 for the season.

The Dodgers dominated headlines over the winter with several big-money signings and the additions are playing their part, as noted by several fans on social media after their latest win:

“$1.2 Billion will get you that,” wrote one fan on X/Twitter. "They are loaded," added another.

"So far, leading the division," wrote @StashDashKing on X.

"Ohtani did it!" added @MEECH_X_.

"They should be the 1st team to 20 wins," wrote @bradshaw3013.

"Fans are out celebrating," wrote @afmazon.

"I wonder what will happen in the playoffs," wrote @joenelson13521.

"Who's stopping us?" wrote @1tz_mig.

"They can go undefeated the rest of the season," wrote @CarlosEns78.

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a disappointing end to the 2023 season after losing in the playoffs and made sure that they did everything in their power to come back stronger. As fans have seen over the offseason, the club spent over $1.2 billion to assemble a team that is as stacked as any in the league. Their investment seems to be paying off with some good results into the opening weeks of the season.

After a 4-2 win over the Twins in the opening game of the series, the Dodgers took a comfortable 6-0 lead by the fifth innings in Game 2. James Outman put them on the board with a three-run blast in the fourth and Will Smith followed suit with another three-run homer in the fifth. While the Twins attempted to mount a comeback with three home runs of their own late in the game, it just wasn't enough.

Tyler Glasnow puts in impeccable performance in Dodgers' win over Twins

Despite the three-run homers from both James Outman and Will Smith, it was starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow who made headlines after shutting out the Minnesota Twins lineup over seven innings.

Glasnow was one of the big winter signings and seems to have found his groove as he matched a career-high 14 strikeouts in his outing. It was his third start of the MLB season and by far his best one, taking his record to 3-0 so far with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

