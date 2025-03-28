$1.5B-worth NBA legend lauds Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez, Tommy Edman after Dodgers' Opening Day win vs Tigers

NBA legend Magic Johnson celebrated on social media as home runs from the bats of Tommy Edman, Teoscar Hernandez and Shohei Ohtani helped the Los Angeles Dodgers to a hard-fought 6-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day 2025 on Thursday. Johnson saluted the home crowd as the Dodgers overcame a spirited performance from the visiting Tigers.

Magic Johnson played his entire career for the LA Lakers and is widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards of all time. He won five titles with the Lakers and was named the NBA Finals MVP three times.

Since retirement, Johnson has amassed a personal fortune of $1.5 billion (as per Forbes) through various business ventures and also has a small ownership stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Following the Dodgers' Opening Day win at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, Magic Johnson posted a celebratory message on X.

"Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez, and Tommy Edman all showed up for us tonight to get an opening day win over the Detroit Tigers! Dodger Stadium was a sight to see tonight," Johnson wrote.

In 2012, Magic Johnson joined with Guggenheim Partners, Stan Kasten and Pete Guber before their successful ownership bid for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has similar small ownership stakes with the Washington Commanders in the NFL, the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA and MLS outfit LAFC. However, most of his wealth is derived from a 60% share in the insurance company Equitrust.

Shohei Ohtani floors Hollywood stars with home run

Shohei Ohtani hits his second home run of the season on Thursday. (Image Source: IMAGN)

Basketball icon Magic Johnson wasn't the only A-list celebrity at Dodger Stadium on Opening Day.

Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks and fellow actor Rob Lowe were also among the 53,000-plus in attendance to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Detroit Tigers in their home opener. Their reactions to Shohei Ohtani's towering home run was one of the highlights of the day.

The Dodgers were leading 4-3 when the Japanese superstar stepped up to the plate to face right-handed reliever Brennan Hanifee in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs.

Ohtani had worked up a full count when he received a 96 mph sinker on the outer half of the plate, which he drove to the opposite field, leaving no chance for the Tigers left fielder to make a catch.

The shot from Shohei Ohtani made Tom Hanks jump out of his seat, shouting in delight and shaking hands with the people around him. Meanwhile, Rob Lowe was dumbfounded, while Magic Johnson shared high-fives with those seated beside him.

The solo home run from Ohtani eventually proved to be the game-winning run for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The World Series champs have made a 3-0 start to the new season after beating the Chicago Cubs in both games of the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series.

