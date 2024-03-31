"1 billion to lose to Matt Carpenter" - Fans troll Dodgers following 6-5 loss to Cardinals

Yoshinobu Yamamoto bounced back from his disastrous Dodgers debut in South Korea on Saturday, while Mookie Betts maintained his excellent start to the season. But the Los Angeles Dodgers went down 6-5 to the St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings at the Dodger stadium on Saturday.

Brendan Donovan’s two-run double in the 7th put the Cardinals 5-2 ahead and in cruise control before LAD rallied from behind to set up a nail-biting climax.

Aided by RBIs from Will Smith and Max Muncy and a solo home run from Betts, the Dodgers leveled the scores in the bottom of the ninth. Betts now has a homer in four straight games for the first time in his MLB career.

The rally was brave but eventually futile, as Paul Goldschmidt scored the go-ahead run in the 10th, and the Cards held on. Following the result, Dodgers fans were understandably not happy and took to social media to express the same.

Fans also weren’t happy with manager Dave Roberts’ bullpen management, especially with his decision to prefer Joe Kelly in the 7th against left-handed hitters over left-handed specialist Alex Vesia blowing up in his face. That 7th inning proved very costly.

"I billion to lose to Matt Carpenter," one tweeted.

Yamamoto, alongside compatriot Shohei Ohtani, headlined the Dodgers' record-breaking acquisition spree this offseason, placing sky-high expectations on the franchise to deliver a World Series.

Dodgers can rely on Yoshinobu Yamamoto to lead their rotation

Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a debut to forget in South Korea but bounced back strongly in his first start at the Dodger Stadium.

He conceded five runs, while recording just three outs in his Dodgers debut vs. the Padres in Seoul. On Saturday, it was a different story, though. Yamamoto, the highest paid pitcher in MLB history, showed why LAD paid such big money for him, striking out five and allowing only two hits over five scoreless innings against the Cardinals.

While Dave Roberts' team couldn’t get the job done, Yamamoto’s outing was a silver lining in the extra-innings defeat. He needs to put together a string of such performances to gain some much-needed confidence. He has everything in his arsenal to be the Dodgers' No. 1 starter.

