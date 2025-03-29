$105,000,000 Mariners star struggles to hold back tears after signing record extension

Emotions ran high when Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh sat in front of the media to discuss his latest six-year, $105 million contract extension (per Spotrac) that he signed two days ago. It is the largest extension awarded to a Mariners catcher in the franchise's history.

Raleigh's family, including his father, Todd, his mother, Stephanie, his sisters, Carley and Emma, and his younger brother, Todd Jr., were present at the press conference as the Mariners catcher was full of emotions while discussing the contribution of his family.

On Friday, the catcher credited his family while addressing the reporters. He tried hard not to let the media capture his tears. However, his family was overwhelmed seeing Raleigh and teared up.

“And to my family, thank you guys. My mom and dad, thank you guys for giving me all the opportunities in the world. To my brother and sisters, for always being there for me. I know it's hard being all the way out in Seattle, but I do love it here. Thank you guys for everything,” he said.

Cal Raleigh thanks the Marines coaches, players and top brass

Cal Raleigh was filled with gratitude while discussing his extension. After being drafted 90th overall in the 2018 MLB draft by the Mariners, the catcher has become a mainstay in the team. Last year, he hit .220/.312/.436 with 34 home runs, 100 RBI and a career-high six stolen bases. Raleigh also became the first player in Mariners history to win the Platinum Glove award.

At the press conference, Raleigh thanked the coaches and the organization for 'treating him well' over the last nine seasons.

“I just want to say thank you to all my coaches, everybody in the organization, you guys have treated me very well over the past nine seasons,” he said. “This is the only place I've ever known, and I'm hoping this will be the only place that I ever have to know. So to all the people that have helped me get here, obviously my teammates, thank you very much. It really means a lot.”

Raleigh also put his hat down in service to Mariners chairman John Stanton, president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto and GM Justin Hollander.

“And thank you guys as well for giving me this opportunity, to believe in me and lead this team,” he said. “I'm gonna do everything I can to help you guys, and us, win a World Series.”

Cal Raleigh is entering his fifth season in the majors as he aims to take the Mariners to the World Series in the near future.

