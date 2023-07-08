2023 MLB Draft Predictions: Who will be the winners and losers in the first round? 

With the 2023 MLB Draft virtually upon us, teams are thinking seriously about the nessecary moves that need to be made to ensure the future viability of their franchise.

The 2023 selection process is scheduled to take place between July 11 and 13. The only North American pro sports draft to occur during the season, it is also the longest. 614 total players will be assigned to all thirty MLB teams over a grueling, 20 round process.

For the second time in three seasons, the Pittsbugh Pirates will have the first overall pick. Many expect their selection to come in the form of LSU outfielder Dylan Crews or his teammate, pitcher Paul Skenes. However, each team has their own unique set of things to keep in mind heading into the 2023 MLB Draft. Let's take a look at who stands to win and lose.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX With the first ever MLB Draft Lottery complete, the 2023 Draft order is now set With the first ever MLB Draft Lottery complete, the 2023 Draft order is now set https://t.co/60W1jtwY5G

"With the first ever MLB Draft Lottery complete, the 2023 Draft order is now set" - FOX Sports: MLB

Winners in the 2023 MLB Draft

Texas Rangers

The only team in the top four poised to make the postseason, the Texas Rangers are also the wealthiest. LSU outfielder Dylan Crews has ruffled feathers by suggesting that he wants a $10 million signing bonus, but the Rangers are only contender who might be able to afford that.

Bally Sports @BallySports



@BallySportsSW | #StraightUpTX Walker Jenkins — an outfielder from South Brunswick HS — is projected to go No. 4 overall to the Texas Rangers in the #MLBDraft Walker Jenkins — an outfielder from South Brunswick HS — is projected to go No. 4 overall to the Texas Rangers in the #MLBDraft.@BallySportsSW | #StraightUpTX

"Walker Jenkins — an outfielder from South Brunswick HS — is projected to go No. 4 overall to the Texas Rangers in the #MLBDraft" - Bally Sports

Washington Nationals

With a record of 34-54, the Washington Nationals may be tied as the NL's worst teams, but brighter days look to be coming. The team will feature the second overall pick, and appear to be invested in a multi-year rebuild scheme. Similarly to the Baltimore Orioles circa 2018, watch out for the Nats in the near future.

Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins are holding on to the AL Central by a hair. However, having the MLB's best starting pitching counts for alot. With players like Donovan Solano and Edouard Julien showing that they can be of solid secondary assistance to the teams offense, injecting a talented young player into the lineup is just what the team needs.

Losers in the 2023 MLB Draft

Oakland Athletics

As if being the AL's worst team wasn't enough, the A's need more than a good draft selection this season. Despite having the second-poorest record in baseball, the Oakland Athletics drew to select sixth in the draft. With a move to Las Vegas looking imminent, it may take more than a handy pick to turn the franchise around.

Detroit Tigers

When Miguel Cabrera retired this year, the Detroit Tigers will be in somewhat of an identity crisis. The owner of the third overall pick, the Tigers made history when they inked first-rounder Spencer Torkelson to an $8.4 million bonus, the highest in history. The Tigers have been trying to make it work with recent draft picks for years to little avail, and show no signs of adapting the strategy.

Freep Sports @freepsports 'Days of Roar': What should Detroit Tigers do with No. 3 pick in MLB draft? rssfeeds.freep.com/~/750553466/0/… 'Days of Roar': What should Detroit Tigers do with No. 3 pick in MLB draft? rssfeeds.freep.com/~/750553466/0/…

"'Days of Roar': What should Detroit Tigers do with No. 3 pick in MLB draft?" - Freep Sports

