"2024 World Series Champs" "We got the best bullpen in the league now" - Astros fans ecstatic as club officially announces Josh Hader signing

The Houston Astros have officially announced the signing of All-Star closer Josh Hader. Last week Hader and the Houston Astros agreed to terms on a five-year, $95,000,000 contract, which became the highest present-day contract for a relief pitcher in MLB history.

The news that Josh Hader would be joining the Houston Astros sent shockwaves across the MLB. One of the best teams in the MLB landed arguably the best closer in baseball, which makes the Astros one of the favorites to represent the American League in the World Series.

Last season with the San Diego Padres, Hader continued his reign as arguably the best closer in baseball, earning the fifth All-Star selection of his career. Over 56.1 innings, he posted a dazzling 1.28 ERA with 33 saves and 85 strikeouts.

This elite level of production has Houston Astros fans losing their minds as the team appears set to make another deep postseason run. Some fans have even gone as far as to say that the addition of Josh Hader has helped Houston already secure the 2024 World Series title.

While predicting that adding one player has already secured a World Series title may seem overly zealous, some fans have pointed out that the Astros might have the best bullpen in baseball now. Hader will join an elite bullpen that already features the likes of Ryan Pressly, Rafael Montero, and Bryan Abreu.

Ryan Pressly has been one of the best closers in the MLB over the last few seasons. Since 2020, the 35-year-old has appeared in 198.1 innings, posting a 2.99 ERA with 102 saves and 249 strikeouts.

The Houston Astros have DFA'd Matt Gage to make roster space for Josh Hader

In order to make room for Hader on their roster, the Houston Astros have designated left-handed pitcher Matt Gage for assignment. Gage, a pitcher from Johnstown, New York, has seen limited action in the MLB. The 30-year-old has pitched a total of 19.2 innings in the majors for both the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros.

In the seven days of the Gage being DFA'd, the Houston Astros will be able to trade or place the pitcher on outright or unconditional release waivers. It remains to be seen if Gage will be given another opportunity in the MLB, but that is hardly the concern of Astros fans who are ecstatic over the signing of Josh Hader.

