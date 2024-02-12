3 Astros prospects who could surprise everyone during 2024 Spring Training

Regarded as a modern dynasty, Astros fans took one on the chin when their team coughed up the ALCS to the Texas Rangers this past October. Despite boasting a strong core, looking to the future remains an important thing to do for any organization.

With spring training set to get underway this month, a variety of young names within the Astros organization will be looking to get noticed. Here are three young prospects who could surprise.

Three prospects who could overcome expectations at spring training for the Houston Astros

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3. Zach Cole

A tenth-round pick in 2022, Missouri-native Zach Cole will be looking for a spot on the big-league roster. 2023 represented a breakout season for the outfielder, as he hit .258/.380/.489 with 19 home runs and 65 RBIs across two levels of A. The Astros seem to have a weak link in the outfield, and Cole's young energy could help fill the gap.

Expand Tweet

"Zach Cole last 20 games for Fayetteville: .373 BA/.522 OBP/.642 SLG, 6 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 13 RBI, 8 SB, 21.1 BB%" - Astros Future

2. Jose Fleury

21-year old Dominican pitcher Jose Fleury was signed by the Astros in late 2021. Regarded for his breaking ball, especially his elusive changup, Fleury split his time between the rotation and the bullpen for Single-A Fayetteville last season. Through 26 total appearances, the 6-foot right hander went 4-3 with a 3.65 ERA. He will be looking to make an impact this spring.

Expand Tweet

"Astros prospect Jose Fleury is a prospect I like lots, projects as a reliever but has great vertical action on his low 90s fastball, best pitch is a 60 grade changeup with great movement in the high 70s, has projectable breakers to pair with, super athletic and only 21" - Danny

1. Tommy Sacco Jr.

Although with the likes of Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena in the infield, replacements are not on the mind of manager Joe Espada. However, the defensive play of Tommy Sacco Jr. has been commended. Comfortable at third base, second base, and shortstop, Sacco has repeatedly been dubbed one of the organization's best defensive prospects. With 12 home runs in 104 games, his power could improve, but Sacco Jr. could certainly play a bench role for the Houston Astros in 2024 if he has a good spring.

Expand Tweet

"Tommy Sacco Jr. (tommy_sacco_jr) grand slam for Asheville! His first HR of the season!" - Astros Future

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.