3 Braves players who've impressed in spring training so far

With 103 wins, the Atlanta Braves were the best team in MLB last season.

With a record of 7-5 in spring training, the club finds themselves tied for second place, behind the Baltimore Orioles, the only AL team to hit the 100-win threshold last year.

Braves fans have been heartened this spring to see some of the organization's younger talent get a shot. In the absence of sluggers like Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson, who have taken most of the spring off, other, unlikely names have stepped up.

Let's examine some of the team's top performers this spring training season.

Three Atlanta Braves players who have had strong spring training showings

#3 Marcell Ozuna

Ozunq is perhaps the only name on this list that Braves fans know well.

He picked up right where he left off last year. A league leader in both home runs and RBIs during the shortened 2020 season, Ozuna has gone 7-for-18 this spring, giving the Dominican a .389 batting average across six games.

"Marcell Ozuna aka Mr. DUI MLB playoff highlights in Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies series" - The DelValley Sports Pod

#2 Jordan Luplow

Utility man Jordan Luplow spent last season between the Minnesota Twins and the Blue Jays before inking a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves during the offseason.

Luplow's spring play has the move looking like a smart one. In eight games, the former third rounder has hit two home runs and six RBIs and boasts an OPS of 1.028.

"Jordan Luplow - Atlanta Braves (2)*" - MLB HR Videos

#1 Forrest Wall

Despite being selected by the Colorado Rockies in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, outfielder Forrest Wall did not make his MLB debut until last season with the Atlanta Braves.

This spring, the 28-year old is making a very strong case for himself. Wall has gone 7-for-16, connecting for three home runs and nine RBIs.

His .438 batting average is among the highest on the team, while his 1.500 OPS is by far the best on the Braves this season.

"Forrest Wall continues his dominance of Major League Baseball" - Baseball GIFs

Despite only playing 15 games last season, Wall is looking like an increasingly attractive proposition. Whether Braves manager Brian Snitker taps him for opening day remains to be seen, though.

