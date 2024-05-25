3 bullpen arms that could replace Edwin Diaz as Mets closer amid struggles

Edwin Diaz' three-year, $102 million contract with the Mets, signed in late 2022, represented the largest deal ever tendered to a relief pitcher. However, recent showings from the flamethrower have tossed that astronomical sum into question.

After missing all of last season with injuries, the Puerto Rican has been slow to regain his former form. In his role as a closer for the Mets this year, Diaz has surrendered 11 runs over 19 innings, giving him an ERA of 5.19.

While Diaz may not be going anywhere until after the end of the 2025 season, it may be logical for the Mets to start looking for other options. Today, we are examining some possible replacements for Edwin Diaz in the closer role.

Three potential replacements for Edwin Diaz

#1 JoJo Romero

Now in his fifth MLB season, left-handed reliever Jo Jo Romero appears to have found his stride as a reliever.

Now 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals this season, Romero is only making $860,000 this year and will be eligible for arbitration next year.

A set-up man with closing experience, Romero could be an excellent and experienced option for the Mets if they want to taper off their reliance on Diaz.

"That's our guy! Former Roughrider and National Champion JoJo Romero striking out Tim Anderson for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. #RoughRiderStrong" - Yavapai Baseball

#2 Christian Scott

A 2021 fifth round New York Mets draft pick, 24 year-old Chistian Scott has been used by the Mets four times this season and owns a 3.97 ERA so far this season.

At six-foot-four and 215 lbs, Scott can pack a punch. While he may not be ready to become a full-time reliever, allowing the young Scott to pick up some saves could help prime him to take the role, especially into the future.

#3 Hunter Gaddis

The Cleveland Guardians' bullpen has an ERA of just 2.53 this season, a figure that leads all of MLB. While there have undoubtedly been other contributors, Hunter Gaddis has played a role.

"Hunter Gaddis just showing off his reflexes here" - Casey Drottar

In 25 appearances this year, the 26 year-old is 3-1 with a 1.85 ERA. Moreover, Gaddis has not even been the best reliever for the Guardians, who could be willing to shop him for the right price.

Although he has never been used in a closer role, his exceptional work as a set-up man for Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase has provided some necessary experience.

