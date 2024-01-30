3 teams that can land Matt Chapman following Justin Turner's Blue Jays deal

With the Toronto Blue Jays signing Justin Turner, it's clear that a reunion is not in store for Matt Chapman. Chapman slumped to close the year offensively, but he plays such great defense and can have a capable bat that he's always going to have interest. Moving forward from the Blue Jays is his next step, but what teams are going to sign him at this late juncture? Here are a few options.

What teams can get Matt Chapman in free agency

3) Milwaukee Brewers

Can the Milwaukee Brewers land Matt Chapman?

The Milwaukee Brewers have the sixth-worst depth at third base according to Fangraphs. It is not a position of strength for the squad, so adding a player of Matt Chapman's caliber would be good for them. They're not linked to him, but as time goes on and his potential price drops, they could end up being in the market for him on a depressed deal. He'd be an instant upgrade and give them quite a strong infield defense.

2) San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants are one of two teams reportedly linked to the superstar third baseman. The Giants have quietly been very active in the offseason, signing several players to retool their squad. Chapman fits this because he wouldn't be super expensive and would be a bit of an under the radar addition, but he'd make their team a much better one on defense.

1) Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are linked to Matt Chapman

The Chicago Cubs are the other team linked to Matt Chapman, which makes a lot of sense. They lost Jeimer Candelario in free agency, a player they had just traded for at the deadline. They have a hole at that position and they could use a strong defender. There are arguably very few defenders better than Chapman at the hot corner, and he brings a lot of value because of that. They're a budding potential playoff team, and he could fit right in there.

