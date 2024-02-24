5 Most Anticipated MLB Series' of the 2024 Season

The 2023-24 MLB offseason featured enough big-name movement to make anyone's head spin. From record-breaking deals to unexpected trades, the major league scene will look markedly unique in 2024.

Despite this, some things never change. The teams who have age-old rivalries, or simply unfinished business, will have the chance to settle the score somewhat. With spring training already underway, let's examine some series to mark your calender for during the upcoming MLB season.

Five series' to watch out for in the 2024 MLB season

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Minnesota Twins vs Toronto Blue Jays, May 10-12

Heading into the 2023 AL Wild Card Series, the Toronto Blue Jays were heavily favored against the Minnesota Twins. However, after youngster Royce Lewis went deep twice in Game 1, Vladimir Guerrero became the subject of a perfect pick-off at the hands of Sonny Gray to hand the Twins the sweep in Game 2. With the Twins receiving their first postseason victory since 2004, watch out for the Jays to come with some vengeance when the two teams link up again for a three-game series from May 10-12 at Target Field.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres, March 20 & 21

On March 20 and 21, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play the San Diego Padres at at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, marking the first MLB game ever to be played in South Korea. Of course, the focal point will be Shohei Ohtani, who inked a record-shattering $700 million deal in December. The series will kick off the regular season and is an integral part of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's plan to grow the sport's international vocation.

New York Yankees vs New York Mets, July 23 & 24

Although the issues facing the New York ballclubs may have been plentiful last season, they were certainly distinct. In 2024, the two-highest spending ballclubs in MLB in 2023 will meet at Yankee Stadium for the first meeting of the year. With the fixture set to take place approximately one week before the trade deadline, the meeting will prove to be a solid measure of where each team is at the season's mid-point.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers, April 5-7

How could anyone forget last year's ALCS, dubbed the battle of Texas. Despite leading the division for 138 days of the regular season, the Texas Rangers coughed up the title to the Astros in the dying days of the season, paving the way for a seven-game meeting in the League Final.

Expand Tweet

"ADOLIS GARCIA GOT HIS REVENGE. HEY, HOUSTON ASTROS FANS, ARE YOU GONNA BOO HIM NOW?" - Dallas Nation

Adolis Garcia led the way, clobbering 5 home runs and 15 RBIs as the Rangers bested the Houston Astros a scintillating fashion, and went on to win the World Series. When these two teams converge for their first meeting of the season on April 5 in Arlington, sparks will fly.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Two divisonal foes that were both so exciting to watch in the regular season last year, the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies were always going to keep fans on the edges of their seats.

After Bryce Harper was called out on a sacrifice fly to end Game 2 at the hands of the Braves, the two-time MVP hit a bomb in Game 3, staring down shortstop Orlando Arcia as he rounded the bases. With this NL East MLB showdown set to take center stage on March 28, opening days, the memories of last season will be top of mind.

Expand Tweet

"Great angle of Bryce Harper’s HR. Little stare at Orlando Arcia" - John Clark

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.