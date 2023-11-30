5 moves the New York Yankees need to make at 2023 MLB Winter Meetings

After finishing with a record of 82-80 in 2023, the New York Yankees narrowly escaped their first last-place divisional finish since the 1990 season. As such, more than a few questions remain for general manager Brian Cashman as the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings get underway this weekend in Nashville.

The events will likely serve as the unofficial opening of the offseason for Cashman, who has shed some light on the needs of the New York Yankees going forward.

Per the GM's indications, outfielders and pitchers will take priority. With plenty of valuable free agents still on the market, let's examine some names that Cashman and company could look to bag at the meetings.

Top 5 free agent priorities for the New York Yankees at MLB Winter Meetings

#5. Kevin Kiermaier

After a decade playing for the Tampa Bay Rays, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier took up a one-year contract with the Blue Jays for 2023. Even though the 33-year-old's offense took a slight hit, he still proved a valuable fielder, winning his fourth Gold Glove.

With Kiermaier, the New York Yankees can mitigate the uncertain future of youngster Jasson Dominguez and inject some agility into the outfield trifecta of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

#4. Josh Hader

Despite the rocky season, the Yankees bullpen was the best in baseball, boasting a 3.34 ERA among relievers. While Clay Holmes proved to be a solid closer, the Yankees might have a better option.

Josh Hader left the San Diego Padres after his one-year deal expired. The left-handed finisher posted a 1.28 ERA in 61 starts last year. If the Yankees want to continue their bullpen dominance, then Hader is certainly a name to look at.

#3. Juan Soto

2023 saw outfielder Juan Soto lead MLB in walks for the third time in his young career. Despite 35 home runs from the 24-year-old, the Padres simply cannot afford him. If indeed Cashman wants an outfielder who can generate runs, then Juan Soto is a clear option, although he will not come at a low price for the New York Yankees.

#2. Cody Bellinger

After hitting .193 over the 2021 and 2022 seasons, former MVP Cody Bellinger was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He inked a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the Cubs for 2023 and knew he had to perform. After hitting .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs, teams became aware that Bellinger appeared to be back.

Likely looking for a long-term deal, Bellinger could tick Cashman's outfield box and fill in at first, especially with Anthony Rizzo's free agency on the horizon.

#1. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

While it now appears to be common knowledge that the New York Yankees will not be signing Shohei Ohtani, they can still opt for the next-best-thing. A three-time NPB MVP, Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Orix Buffaloes, seems to be the apple of Brian Cashman's eye.

The New York Yankees' general manager was in attendance to watch Yamamoto pitch a complete game in Japan in September. While the lack of MLB experience poses an inherent risk, adding an arm like Yamamoto to their lagging rotation could make a world of difference.

