$50,000,000-worth NFL superstar ranks Bryce Harper & 2 more Phillies stars as favorite baseball players in Philadelphia

Former NFL superstar Jason Kelce has named Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Zach Wheeler as his three favorite players on the Philadelphia Phillies roster. Kelce feels it is almost impossible not to be a fan of Harper, but he also admires the attitude of Kyle Schwarber on the field. He also lauded the mentality of Wheeler, emphasizing his dominant performances in the postseason.

Jason Kelce played 13 seasons as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles and is a seven-time All-Pro in the NFL. He was part of the Eagles team that claimed its first Super Bowl title in 2017. He is the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and has a net worth estimated at $50 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

On Wednesday, Jason Kelce was a guest on 'The Phillies Show podcast.' The former Eagles center named his favorite players on the current Phillies roster during the program. [20:05 - 23:24]

"I love watching Bryce Harper, obviously. Who doesn't? That's the easy one."

"I love watching Kyle Schwarber. I think he's a little odd being a leadoff guy," he said. "I love the way he plays the game and his temperament. I've always heard that in the locker room, he's very much the team guy. One of the guys that glues everything together, and those pieces are important, whether it's baseball or football."

"I've got to give Zack Wheeler props, because in the postseason, watching what he was doing out there," Kelce added. "I'd love to know more about the ins and outs about the mental part of that game."

Wheeler has a 2.18 career postseason ERA with a 0.725 WHIP and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

"There's nothing like it": Bryce Harper on his relationship with the Phillies fans

Bryce Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in 2019 (Image Source: IMAGN)

Bryce Harper is in his seventh season in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform, and he is undoubtedly the face of the star-studded team. Harper shared his thoughts on being able to embrace the culture of the Phillies as well as the city of Philadelphia over his time with the organization in an interview with MLB Network this week.

“Yeah, this is where I am. This is where my family's at. This fan base loves us as a team. I love the city," Harper stated. "It's a lot of fun to be able to go into The Bank every single day and do what I dream to do, just playing this game that I love. They've been so good to me and my family, and there's nothing like it.”

Harper had joined the Phillies on a 13-year, $330 million deal in 2019. Although it was the largest contract in the MLB at the time, his $25.4 AAV seems a bargain considering the present free agent salaries for MVP-caliber players such as him.

