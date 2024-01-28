“9 years is laughable” “Never getting anything close to that” - Yankees fans balk at Blake Snell’s $270,000,000 asking price

The New York Yankees offered Blake Snell a contract that was well short of his reported $270 million asking price. Per reports, he wants that total over nine seasons, and the Yankees were not close to that level, so the offer was not accepted. Even today, that remains the only official offer Snell received.

It's a huge price to pay, especially when the pitcher, who admittedly does have two Cy Youngs under his belt, will be 40 when the deal ends. Yankees fans generally aren't very interested in meeting that price range when they have a few stars already on the books for major deals.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon already have major contracts that go through at least the next few years. They're going to be paying for these star players for some time.

Combine that with an impending Juan Soto extension, and the fan base isn't exactly thrilled that Snell might demand $270 million and $30 million AAV to sign with them.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Yankees reportedly offered him a deal around $150 million over five years. Thus far, no other suitors have come forward, but he is reportedly willing to wait for a team to blink first and meet him a little closer to the asking price.

Blake Snell has the Yankees offer

It's unclear whether or not the offer the New York Yankees gave Blake Snell is even still on the table, but there is at least some interest there. The Yankees are interested in signing him, just not for the asking price.

Blake Snell hasn't gotten offers from many teams

As time goes on and if teams don't make any other offers, then Snell can always fall back on the Yankees. These two sides have spoken and that's not true of any other MLB team, so New York might be Snell's best bet.

That almost assuredly will not be for nine years or for $270 million, but it wouldn't be a shock to see New York land the ace for something a lot closer to their original offer when it's all said and done.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.