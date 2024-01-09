"A great time" "Goodness gracious" - Fans left awestruck as Derek Jeter, Michael Jordan and Travis Scott rocks up for National Championship game

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was spotted in a star-studded box during Monday night's 2024 College Football Playoff final between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies. The game attracted a lot of star power and had a vox that included the likes of NBA legend Michael Jordan and rapper Travis Scott beside the former MLB star.

The video of the well-known personalities in the box in Houston attracted reactions from baseball fans across the country on social media.

Derek Jeter started his MLB career with the New York Yankees in 1995 and ended it as one of the team's greatest legends, having spent his entire two-decade long career with them. He made 14 All-Star appearances and won the World Series title five times with them throughout his career. He also won five Golden Gloves and five Silver Sluggers along with a World Series MVP and was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in 2020.

Jeter was spotted in Monday night's college football's National Championship Playoffs Final between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies in Houston, Texas. The final game of the college football season attracted several stars who accompanied Jeter in the box. They included the likes of Michael Jordan, Travis Scott and Stephen A. Smith. MLB fans across the country shared their reactions to the video on social media.

"A great time," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Goodness gracious," added another.

Derek Jeter's Michigan Wolveries put up strong showing against the Washington Huskies

While a group of superstars filled the box in Monday night's National College Football Championship Final, former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter was spotted wearing a white "Michigan" hoodie.

The Michigan Wolverines went on to put on a strong performance against the Washington Huskies, dominating them on the field. They went on to record a 34-13 win to secure their first national title since going undefeated in 1997. The MLB legend's night has undoubtedly ended in delight as his team ran over their opponents in convincing fashion.

