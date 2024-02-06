"A lot left in the tank for Aaron Hicks" - MLB analyst believes former Yankees OF's arrival can assist Mike Trout during Angels' 2024 season

Aaron Hicks has signed a one-year, $740,000 deal with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2024 season. He became a free agent after spending the 2023 season with the Baltimore Orioles.

Following his impressive performance last season, MLB insider Jon Morosi is optimistic about Hicks' future with the Angels.

“A lot left in the tank for Aaron Hicks. He was there in the playoffs having a huge role. So I would say this, it's a great pickup for the Angels, right around the major league minimum,” said Morosi on the “Hot Stove.”

Morosi believes that Hicks will be a great addition to the Angels, as he has a history with the city.

“He goes back there. He's got some roots in California. I think it's a great fit for him to go to the Angels,” Morosi added.

Although the Angels have not yet decided on Hicks' position in the lineup, it is unlikely that they will replace their star player Mike Trout’s position with him, according to Morosi.

“Perry Minasian said yesterday publicly, Mike Trout, number 27, he's our center fielder, so it's going to be likely a corner outfield type role for Aaron Hicks because this guy can still go out and get it,” he added.

Will Aaron Hicks be the difference-maker for the Angels in 2024?

Aaron Hicks signed a contract worth $70 million for seven years with the Yankees in 2019. However, the management decided to let him go in 2023 after a string of poor performances. The Baltimore Orioles then signed the veteran.

Hicks was a valuable asset to the Orioles, playing 65 games for them in 2023, slashing .275/.381/.425, 31 RBIs, seven home runs and an OPS of .806. He also appeared in the postseason last year, earning five RBIs and a home run in three games for the Orioles.

Morosi has high hopes for Hicks in 2024 if he remains healthy until the end of the season.

“He's had some injuries in recent years, but we saw what he did for Team USA, the World Baseball Classic," said Morosi. "I think for him it's probably going to be a solid season of work, getting him ready for the year ahead.”

It will be interesting to see if Hicks can help the LA Angels end their postseason drought in 2024.

