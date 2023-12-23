"A really really nice early Christmas present" - Rangers' Evan Carter gets candid about World Series bonus

The Texas Rangers won their first-ever World Series title in 2023 and broke the record for the highest prize pool money in MLB history, surpassing last year's Houston Astros.

The amount of money the World Series champions will receive is not predetermined. It is determined by the "Player's Pool" or prize money, generated from all the ticket sales during the playoffs.

The Rangers received a total of $506,263 as their full postseason share, which is just below the Astros' 2022 record. However, this season's pool of $107.8 million exceeded the previous season's $107.5 million pool during the first season of expanded playoffs.

Evan Carter, a 21-year-old outfielder for the Rangers, expressed joy after receiving the World Series bonus money on the show "Foul Territory," hosted by Erik Kratz.

“We got direct deposit this year. That was definitely a really really nice early Christmas present, for sure,” Carter said.

Carter became a World Series champion in his first Major League appearance, playing 23 games this season, recording a batting average of .307/.413/.645 and an OPS of 1.059, with 12 RBIs and five home runs.

According to the commissioner's office, Texas split $38.8 million into 64 full shares, 12.56 partial shares, and $48,000 in cash rewards.

Texas Rangers' journey to win their maiden World Series title

The Texas Rangers made it to the postseason as a wild-card entry from the AL West division. They had their best regular season since 2016, winning 90 games (50 at home and 40 on the road) while losing 72 games (31 at home and 41 on the road).

Marcus Semien, the D-backs 2B, scored the most runs on the team with 122, while Adolis Garcia recorded the most RBIs with 107, including 39 home runs, with a batting average of .245 and a .836 OPS.

Dane Dunning led Texas in the 2023 season with a 3.70 ERA in 172.2 innings, with 140 strikeouts in 35 games.

The Rangers defeated the NL underdogs, the Arizona Diamondbacks, with a 4-1 result to clinch the 2023 World Series.

