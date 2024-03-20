"A tradition like no other" - Dodgers fans aim sarcastic jibes at team for having 7 pitchers on the IL ahead of season-opener

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced their 26-man roster for the Seoul Series, a list that doesn’t include some key names due to injuries.

Dodgers’ opening day roster doesn’t include Blake Treinen, who has been placed on the injured list. Treinen suffered a lung bruise on a comebacker in spring training and will begin the season on the 10-day IL.

Treinen did make the trip to South Korea and was expected to make the roster for the Dodgers’ season-opener, but those plans didn’t materialize.

Treinen will be joined by Brusdar Graterol on the 10-day IL. Graterol’s involvement in spring training has been limited due to hip tightness and shoulder soreness. He didn’t travel with the team to South Korea.

Walker Buehler still needs more time to be fully fit, and will start the season on the 10-day IL. Emmet Sheehan has also been placed on the 10-day IL due to right forearm inflammation.

The likes of Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin were already known to be out for several months. The trio, as expected, will begin the season on the 60-day IL.

That makes a total of seven LAD pitchers who will be unavailable for their season-opener vs. the San Diego Padres in Seoul. Some of their fans, who have had very little to complain about this offseason, aimed sarcastic jibes at their team over mounting injury concerns to their pitching staff.

Dodgers confirm 26-man roster for Seoul Series

The Dodgers will get their 2024 MLB season underway when they take on the Padres in a two-game series at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. The two games are slated for March 20 and 21.

Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Game 1 starter), Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Game 2 starter), Michael Grove, Evan Phillips, Ryan Brasier, Daniel Hudson, Kyle Hurt, Joe Kelly, J.P. Feyereisen, Landon Knack, Gus Varland, Alex Vesia, Ryan Yarbrough

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani

Catchers: Will Smith, Austin Barnes

Infielders: Freddie Freeman, Gavin Lux, Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas

Outfielders: Teoscar Hernández, James Outman, Jason Heyward

Infielders/Outfielders: Mookie Betts, Kiké Hernández, Chris Taylor

Squad extras include Hunter Feduccia, Miguel Vargas and Gavin Stone.

