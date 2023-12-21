With Juan Soto joining the New York Yankees after being traded from the San Diego Padres earlier this month, MLB experts are anticipating a great season ahead for the Yankees with the newly formed Aaron Judge-Soto power duo.

The Yankees traded Michael King, Kyle Higashioka, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez and Drew Thorpe to acquire Soto and Trent Grisham.

With Soto on board, the team's aim to win their 28th World Series pennant has gotten a boost.

Aaron Boone, New York's general manager, spoke about his plans for Juan Soto in the Yankees' lineup in a recent interview.

“I think there’s more in there," Boone said. "You know, I don’t necessarily think he’s reached his potential. … We just want to get him settled, get him comfortable.

“And I just feel like he’s a guy I could envision hitting anywhere in the lineup. And again, I do feel like as solid as he’s been, I feel like there’s maybe more in there, too. ”

In the 2024 season, the Yankees' offense will be formidable as Juan Soto will be added alongside stars such as Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, and DJ LeMahieu.

Last season, the New York Yankees missed the postseason for the first time since 2017, and their last appearance on the World Series stage occurred in 2009, when they beat the Philadelphia Phillies. For a long time, they have struggled to advance past the AL Championship Series, but with Soto boosting the Yankees' outfield, their chances of success have increased.

Juan Soto with San Deigo Padres

Juan Soto was traded to the San Diego Padres along with Josh Bell in 2022 by the Washington Nationals. Despite the short time frame of two years, Soto left a significant impact on San Diego.

Soto played 214 games with a batting slash line of .265/.405/.488 with a .893 OPS, while totaling 41 home runs and 125 RBIs.

In 2022, Soto led the Padres to the NL Championship Series until they were halted by the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto had seven RBIs and two home runs with a batting average of .247/.317/.398 and a .716 OPS.

Soto was selected to the 2023 All-Star Game and won the Silver Slugger award as an outfielder.

