Carlos Rodon had one of the worst outings ever for a New York Yankees starter on the mound against the Kansas City Royals on Friday. The pitcher took plenty of damage in a horror first innings that eventually saw the Yanks lose the game 12-5.

Carlos Rodon wasn't expecting such a subpar season when he joined the Yankees at the start of the season on the back of a six-year contract. He has a 3-8 season record with a 6.85 ERA and just 64 strikeouts.

The pitcher gave up eight runs in the first innings after being unable to get a single out. He conceded five runs on five hits and a walk before being taken off the mound. After the Royals scored their fourth run, Rodon was visited by Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake, but in a moment of frustration, the starter turned his back on Blake and went back to the mound.

This wasn't taken lightly by the Yankees management, as after the game Rodon reportedly spent a definite amount of time in the manager's office. Aaron Boone, however, said he understood the frustration the former San Francisco Giants player was going through:

"We want better mound presence there, but also, guy's competing his a** off, and it's been a tough year for him. He's trying to figure it out. He wants to do well. So there's also some grace, and it's hard, it's heavy.

"But he's right back on the bench at the end of the game, and, we don't have any issue with him as far as how he's going about it, how he's getting after it and his care factor. We just gotta get him going consistently. That's going to be the challenge."

Carlos Rodon embarassed after turning back on Matt Blake

In the post-game interview, Carlos Rodon acknowledged his lack of sensibility during the incident. He said he was unable to keep his cool and shouldn't have behaved in the erratic way with his coach:

"I'm sure it wasn't great. Definitely not the best move there. Shouldn't happen. I was frustrated with myself and my performance. Really embarrassing, and then doing that with Matt, coming out, trying to help me, I turned my back. I was just not in the right mind, that's for sure. That's on me."

That was Carlos Rodon's last appearance on the mound for the Yankees this season, as he tries to look past this year and hope for a better 2024.