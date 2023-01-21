Aaron Boone sounded cautious about starting pitcher Frankie Montas' return to the lineup. Montas has been sidelined for several months with right shoulder inflammation. Many reports suggest that Montas will not be healthy in time for spring training and that he may miss up to a month of the season.

The New York Yankees' final regular-season game was on October 5, but Montas last pitched on September 16, when he lasted just 3.1 innings. He appeared in just one post-season game and managed only one inning versus the Houston Astros. It became apparent to all that the second half of the season was a struggle for Montas.

Boone failed to provide a target date for the right-hander and was adamant the club would not take any unnecessary risks:

"We want to be smart with it, be conservative with it," Aaron Boone said.

Aaron Boone was speaking with analyst Jack Curry on the YES Network.

"The biggest thing with Frankie is getting him right and well," Boone said.

It has been a rough six months for Frankie Montas since moving to the Big Apple. There were high expectations for the star pitcher when he was brought over from the Oakland Athletics. In exchange, the A's received a talented group of prospects.

Montas was highly rated in Oakland. The Dominican had a breakout season in 2019. He finished with an impressive 9-2 record and a 2.63 ERA. In 2021, he recorded his first double-digit season in wins and finished 13-9. Montas was one of the bright spots in an A's team that had very little success. That led to him being traded to New York.

Unfortunately, the move has not turned out as planned. Montas struggled to adjust to the Bronx and finished the season with an unjustifiable 6.35 ERA. He has won just one game as a Yankee in nine total appearances.

The New York Yankees will not rush pitcher Frankie Montas' return from injury

Frankie Montas reacts in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium

The addition of All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon may turn out to be vital for the Yankees early in the season. Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, and Luis Severino will round out one of the MLB's most dangerous starting rotations.

The shoulder injury has definitely limited Montas since his move. The New York Yankees would be wise to hold off rushing the pitcher back. If healthy and able to return to his 2021 form, Montas could turn out to be one of the leading pitchers in the American League.

