Aaron Boone offers crucial update on Ben Rice & Jasson Dominguez for Yankees' Opening Day roster

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has confirmed that infielder Ben Rice and outfielder Jasson Dominguez will be included on the Opening Day roster. Both players could even be included in the lineup for their opening game of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Ben Rice is a 12th-round pick for the New York Yankees in the 2021 MLB Draft and had moved up to Triple-A with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRaiders at the start of last season. The 25-year-old was called up for his major league debut after the Yankees lost first baseman Anthony Rizzo to an elbow injury last year.

Meanwhile, Jasson Dominguez is the top-rated prospect in the New York Yankees organization. The 22-year-old had made his MLB debut in 2023, but persistent injuries have limited him to just 26 appearances for the Yankees over the past couple of seasons.

"Jasson Dominguez and Ben Rice have both been informed that they've made the Yankees, per Aaron Boone," Fireside Yankees reported on X.

Rice played 50 games for the Yankees last year and batted .171/.264/.349 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs. Dominguez made 18 appearances in 2024 and posted a 179/.313/.304 slash line and produced two home runs and four RBIs.

Aaron Boone's playful dig at Juan Soto ahead of Yankees vs Mets

Juan Soto played under Aaron Boone with the Yankees in 2024 (Image Source: IMAGN)

Aaron Boone could not help but take a playful dig at his former player, Juan Soto, when the New York Yankees faced the New York Mets in a Grapefruit League game at Clover Field in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Monday.

"I told him he looks terrible in that uniform," Boone joked with reporters before the game.

"Good to see him," he added on a more serious note. "I mean, obviously, Juan was great for us, but just as important, he was a great guy in our locker room, great guy in our clubhouse. So honestly it was actually really good to see him and just catch up with him, but yeah, I thought he looked terrible in Mets colors."

Juan Soto was traded to the New York Yankees by the San Diego Padres for his final season before reaching free agency. He had an outstanding solo campaign for the team with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs in the regular season before driving the team to the World Series. However, Soto chose to sign for the New York Mets on a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract during this offseason.

