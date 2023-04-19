New Yorkers were treated to some top baseball with MVPs Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout all at Yankees Stadium on Tuesday. It is rare for three of baseball's greatest players to share a field at once. That is exactly what took place in the Bronx.

Trout won the American League MVP in 2014, 2016 and 2019. Ohtani was awarded the prestigious honor in 2021. Judge won his first MVP award in 2022 after completing one of the greatest offensive seasons in the history of the game.

After the game, Aaron Judge had high praise for the two Angels superstars:

"We had our opportunities, but any time you go up against guys like Trout and Ohtani, you’ve got to come with your best offensively"

Nearly 38,000 fans were in attendance to watch the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Angels for the first time this season. Many had come to see Shohei Ohtani in action and the two-way phenom from Japan did not disappoint.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch



Ohtani finished the night with a home run, two RBIs and two runs and led the Angels to a resounding 5-2 victory.

In the first inning, an 89 mph slider caught a little too much of the plate and that was all Ohtani needed. The lefty slugger punished it with a two-run shot to right-center field. Trout doubled in the fourth, leading to two more runs coming in. Despite a fightback from the Yankees, the Angels were in control and closed the game out with solid pitching.

Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge went head-to-head for the MVP crown in 2022

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani look on from the dugout before the 92nd MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

The battle for last year's MVP crown was riveting for baseball fans around the globe. Both Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani had strong cases for the award.

Ohtani finished with an incredible 34 home runs and 95 RBIs. Although the numbers were significantly lower than Judge's, it's important to note that Shohei pitches as well. He finished with a 15-9 record and a 2.33 ERA.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ 116.7 MPH rocket home run for Shohei Ohtani at Yankee Stadium! 116.7 MPH rocket home run for Shohei Ohtani at Yankee Stadium! https://t.co/sAT0inqvG6

"116.7 MPH rocket home run for Shohei Ohtani at Yankee Stadium!" - Talkin' Baseball

Judge led MLB in almost every major offensive category. He finished with an impressive .311/.425/.686 slash line and a 1.111 OPS. He also set the American League single-season home run record with 62 homers.

Many expect these two superstars to once again challenge from the American League MVP this year. Both players are off to strong starts in 2023.

