Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole-led Yankees embrace fresh tradition with new postgame song after Tigers loss

The New York Yankees are attempting to change their image from an archaic, organization to a more hip one and thereby create a more relaxed mood in the clubhouse led by team captain Aaron Judge and ace Gerrit Cole. Earlier this week, team owner Hal Steinbrenner amended their long-standing no-beard policy, and a breakaway from tradition has been observed in the on-field music as well.

Ad

A Yankee fan noted that the team changed the post-game music in the stadium following a loss, something that their fanbase had been complaining about for a while. He stated that the team played out 'That's Life' by Frank Sinatra after losing a spring training game instead of their traditional 'New York, New York,' a song that they played no matter if the team had won or lost.

The fan identified by his profile on X as mzexternal claims to be the administrator of the Ultimate Yankees Fans group on Facebook. He was in attendance for the Grapefruit League game against the Detroit Tigers at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. He shared a post on X after the game this Sunday afternoon.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Hey guys. I'm at Steinbrenner Field," he said. "The Yankees just lost but something interesting of note. They're playing 'That's Life' by Frank Sinatra instead after the loss. Not 'New York, New York.' Something that the fans had been demanding for years. I hope this is permanent. This is the way to do it. Great job, guys."

Ad

The Tigers beat the reigning American League champions 4-0 at Steinbrenner Field on Saturday.

Yankees fans wished the song following a loss to be changed

Home fans at Yankee Stadium had been wanting the team to change the song played out after a loss (Image Source: IMAGN)

Changing the stadium song became an issue that the New York Yankees front office wanted to resolve following their World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. Their fans were infuriated to hear 'New York, New York' blaring out inside Yankee Stadium while the Dodgers were celebrating winning the Fall Classic title on the field.

Ad

"Yankee Stadium is blasting New York, New York by Frank Sinatra. What do we have to do to stop this? How could you possibly play the Yankees win song as the Dodgers celebrate eliminating the Yankees on the field?" Jimmy O'Brien, co-founder of Jomboy Media and diehard Bronx Bombers supporter, had expressed at the time.

The song 'New York, New York' has been used at Yankee Stadium at the end of a game since the 1980s, although there are two versions of it. The original version by Frank Sinatra is played out after a victory for the home team, while an alternate version sung by Liza Minnelli comes out if they lose.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback