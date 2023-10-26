After a disappointing 82-80 regular season finish last year, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge was trolled by fans.

He was in attendance at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks' NBA season opener against the Boston Celtics, who won 108-104. Jayson Tatum starred for the Celtics.

Judge-led New York Yankees will need to go back to the drawing board and acquire the missing pieces in the offseason. Baseball fans took to X (formerly called Twitter) to troll Aaron Judge for his presence at the Garden:

"More appearances then he made for the Yankees," said one fan

"Should be playing baseball rn," said one fan

Here're a few other fan reactions:

Some even compared him with another Yankee legend Derek Jeter for captain.

Amid offseason moves, rumors have it that the New York Yankees are in talks with the San Diego Padres for All-Star outfielder Juan Soto.

It will be interesting to see if this trade comes to paper. If it does, the Yankees could inherit another MVP-caliber player besides Aaron Judge.

Aaron Judge's 2023 season: Games played, batting slash line and more

At Dodger Stadium on Jun. 3, he injured his toe while running into the fence, causing him to miss 42 games, with the Yankees going 19-23.

Judge played 106 games, hitting 37 home runs, 75 RBIs, 98 hits and 79 runs scored. He had an impressive batting slash line of .267/.406/.613 with an OPS of 1.019.

His 2022 AL MVP season saw him hitting .311 with 177 hits, 62 home runs, 131 RBIs and 133 runs scored in 157 games. He signed a record nine-year, $360 million deal with the New York Yankees before to the season, and the Bronx even named him their captain.

So, Judge has his task cut out for the offseason, assisting to scout and inherit players who could make an instant impact and end the Yankees' World Series drought.