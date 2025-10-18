Aaron Judge gives sneak peek at offseason vibes with furry friends and drinks after Yankees' playoff heartbreak

One of the finest player in the majors at the moment, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has enjoyed tremendous success over the course of his career, earning himself seven All-Star selections, two AL MVP awards, four Silver Slugger awards, and several other notable honors.

However, the 33-year-old is yet to win baseball's most coveted prize, the World Series. Having got within touching distance of the title in 2024, the Yankees ultimately came up short in the Fall Classic. It was not to be for Judge and company in 2025 either, as they bowed out in the ALDS at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Now into the offseason, Aaron Judge took to Instagram on Saturday to give fans a sneak peek into how he is making the most of the downtime, via his stories. Looking at the images, it appears the outfielder has been spending plenty of time with his dogs, Gus and Penny, while also kicking back and enjoying a drink or two with loved ones from time to time.

Screenshots of Aaron Judge's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@thejudge44 IG Stories)

Despite playing through injury for much of the second half of 2025, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone confirms Aaron Judge will not need surgery

About halfway through the regular season, Aaron Judge suffered a strain to the flexor tendon of his right elbow, which caused him to spend some time on the IL. Though he did promptly return to the lineup after about ten days on the sidelines, Judge continued to play through some pain and discomfort, in an effort to help his team as much as he coud.

As a result, his defensive abilities in the outfield, such as throwing the ball to the bases, were severely limited. Heading into the offseason, there was plenty of concern amongst Yankees fans, with many assuming Aaron Judge would need corrective surgery to get back to full health, leading to him missing some time in the early days of the 2026 season.

However, as skipper Aaron Boone revealed on Thursday, it appears Judge may not need surgery after all, according to his most recent MRI reports.

"It (MRI) showed continued improvement in the flexor muscles, and he finished the season doing pretty well. So no surgery is going to be needed for Aaron."

"He’ll take some time off and continue to do strengthening things and rehab stuff. We felt like he finished the season in a pretty good place, as we saw continued improvements with him." Boone said

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three - Source: Getty

For now, Judge can focus on resting well, before gearing up to go all out once again in 2026.

