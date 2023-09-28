New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge left fans in awe once again as he launched two home runs against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. The Yankees went on to win the contest 6-0 on the night thanks to four runs from Judge, taking the series 2-0 ahead of the final game.

Yankees fans were left amazed with their captain's numbers for the season despite struggling with injury for prolonged periods.

Judge started the 2023 MLB season after coming off one of the best offensive seasons recorded in the history of the league. After breaking several records and winning multiple individual awards, the slugger seemed to have picked up where left off this last season.

He soon took the lead in HRs in the AL but was interrupted by injuries in the middle of the season.

Judge was first placed in the IL due to an issue with his hip and lost a few games before making a return. However, that was short-lived as he went on to fracture his toe and subsequently miss more than a month of action.

However, since his return from the IL, he has picked up the pace again and got back to hitting form, leaving fans amazed:

Gerrit Cole shuts out Blue Jays as Judge hits 37th home run of the season

Captain Aaron Judge grabbed the headlines with his seventh multi-homer game of the season, recording his 37th moonshot for the New York Yankees. On the other side of the ball, starting pitcher Gerrit Cole was equally impressive, shutting out the Toronto Blue Jays offense over nine innings.

Cole has been building on an impeccable season for the Yankees and has established himself as one of the frontrunners for the Cy Young award this year. He has been on fire over the last few weeks and seems to be getting better with time.