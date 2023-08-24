Aaron Judge blasted the New York Yankees past the Washington Nationals on Wednesday to end their losing streak in the MLB, enthusing fans.

The Yankees were on a nine-game losing streak and under immense pressure but snatched a victory to end their woes. The New York fans finally had something to be excited about as Judge became the 21st Yankee in history to hit three homers in a game.

Fans set social media ablaze in reaction to the amazing performance, raising their hopes after a long spell of defeats.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I’ve been praying for nights like this," wrote a fan on social media.

"The Yankees are back to being a championship team," added another.

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Aaron Judge is no stranger to blasting moonshots in the MLB. Last season, the Yankees (62) slugger broke the league record for most home runs in a season and etched his name into the record books again on Wednesday. While he's no longer in the race for the most HRs this season due to a porlonged injury spell, he continues to showcase his prowess with the bat.

Judge started the night with a solo home run (his 25th of the season) in the first inning to get the Yankees on the board. He then launched a gran slam in the second inning before capping the night with another solo homer in the seventh to record his first career 3-HR game.

Luis Severino backs Aaron Judge display to complete memorable night for Yankees

While Aaron Judge was busy making history from the plate, New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino also sizzled.

After a long spell of struggle in the MLB, the Dominican finally put in a performance he can be proud of, shutting out the Nationals offence over 6.2 innings and allowing only a single hit.

However, only time will tell if the Yankees and Severino find some consistency until the end of the season.