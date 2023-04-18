Aaron Nola Free Agency: Top 3 landing spots for Phillies ace in 2024 

Aaron Nola has been one of the top starting pitchers in the MLB since his debut in 2015. While he has struggled at times with his consistency, when he is at his best, he is among the very best in the game. Last season, Nola helped the Philadelphia Phillies reach the World Series for the first time since the 2009 season.

After failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension with the Phillies, Aaron Nola now finds himself as one of the top free agents available heading into the 2024 season. While we cannot rule out the Phillies and Nola reaching an agreement before the beginning of the 2024 season, it's not reassuring given the fact that both parties have already struggled to find common ground.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



Nola is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season Aaron Nola and the Phillies have ceased contract extension talks, per @ToddZolecki Nola is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season Aaron Nola and the Phillies have ceased contract extension talks, per @ToddZolecki Nola is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season https://t.co/CW5nqUMQB1

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Aaron Nola and the Phillies have ceased contract extension talks, per @ToddZolecki. Nola is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season" - @TalkinBaseball_

If Nola does leave Philadelphia, here is a look at the three teams that might swoop in to sign the soon-to-be 30-year-old pitcher.

The New York Yankees could be in play for the veteran pitcher

Nola could be a target for the New York Yankees in the upcoming free agent window. This past offseason, the Yankees signed free agent pitcher Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $162 million contract as the club looks to rebuild their current pitching rotation. For that reason, the Yankees will likely be in talks with Nola to bring the All-Star to the Bronx.

With Luis Severino and Frankie Montas set to hit the open market at the end of the season, the Yankees will not only need to replace them (if they don't re-sign) creating an opening for Nola. Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Aaron Nola could form one of the strongest pitching trios in the MLB.

PJ1950 - Yankees Fan since the 1950's @originaluyf1950 Jumping ahead to 2024 free agents, my guess is these will be the Yankees top FA targets:

Aaron Nola

Luis Severino

Blake Snell

Josh Hader Jumping ahead to 2024 free agents, my guess is these will be the Yankees top FA targets:Aaron NolaLuis SeverinoBlake SnellJosh Hader

"Jumping ahead to 2024 free agents, my guess is these will be the Yankees top FA targets: Aaron Nola, Luis Severino, Blake Snell, Josh Hader" - @originaluyf1950

Aaron Nola could become the ace for the Chicago Cubs

As the Chicago Cubs continue to rebuild their roster, the lack of a clear ace pitcher is something that sticks out. While the club currently has solid pitchers such as Marcus Stroman and Jameson Taillon, Nola could make the jump to Chicago and become the true number-one pitcher on that staff.

"Ace pitching. Aaron Nola, Julio Urias, etc. Cubs haven’t had an Ace since Jake and Lester left." - @SethWilliams__

He will likely command a massive contract and the Cubs have notoriously avoided such deals, however, the front office changed that narrative after signing Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million contract.

The Los Angeles Angels may need Nola if Ohtani walks in free agency

This one depends on the outcome of the Shohei Ohtani situation. If Ohtani ends up with a new club, the Los Angeles Angels will have lost one of the best pitchers in the MLB. This may be wishful thinking, but the club has proven in the past to throw out massive contracts at free agents to surround Mike Trout with talent.

bonafide halo honk @haloSZN Aaron Nola you are an Angel Aaron Nola you are an Angel

"Aaron Nola you are an Angel" - @haloSZN

While these contracts have not always worked out for the Angels, they may be desperate enough to throw a mega-deal at Nola in a similar fashion to what they did with Anthony Rendon and Albert Pujols.

Poll : Is Aaron Nola an elite starting pitcher? No, he is good but not elite Yes, he is a stud 0 votes