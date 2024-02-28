"Absolutely filthy" - Dodgers fans wowed as Yoshinobu Yamamoto excels in spring training debut

Yoshinobu Yamamoto made his much-anticipated spring debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. It was not a long start, but it was effective, giving him a taste of MLB.

Yamamoto went two innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up just one hit while striking out three. It was a glimpse into what the Japanese flamethrower is all about.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yamamoto had command of every single pitch he threw in his debut. He threw 16 of his 19 pitches for strikes, and his fastball velocity sat in the mid-90s.

Dodgers fans are coming off a Tuesday when they saw the bulk of their core starters play, including Shohei Ohtani making his debut. Fans cannot wait for the regular season to get underway with their juggernaut lineup.

"Absolutely filthy. Made legit players swings look really bad," one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"We love to see it," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

From his fastball to his splitter, everything was effective. Yoshinobu Yamamoto also flashed a curveball that came in at 74 mph. That will play well with his mid-90s fastball and 90 mph splitter.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani shined in their spring debuts with the Dodgers

Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Image via Getty)

Two of the Dodgers' biggest offseason signings have made their spring debuts, and they could not have gone better. Fans now have a good idea of what they can expect from the Japanese duo during the season.

Shohei Ohtani was not in the lineup on Wednesday, but he was on Tuesday. He went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run. He hit in the two-hole, right behind Mookie Betts and right in front of Freddie Freeman.

Manager Dave Roberts feels comfortable with this order as it protects Ohtani. Few managers will want to give Ohtani a free pass with Freeman coming up to the plate.

For Yoshinobu Yamamoto, he will likely be used as the team's ace, followed by Tyler Glasnow, Bobby Miller and James Paxton. The rest of the rotation could change with guys like Clayton Kershaw returning from injury, which he is expected to do sometime in the summer.

The Blue Crew was already a great team before their monster offseason. Now that they have signed two of the best free agents on the board this last offseason, there is no telling how far they can go. This team has the opportunity to win multiple World Series titles for the next decade.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.