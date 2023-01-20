Adam Duvall contract 2023: How the Red Sox outfield is shaping up with the veteran's $7 million deal

Adam Duvall is the newest member of the Boston Red Sox outfield. The move comes as the team, who finished last in its division last season, is looking to reinvent its outfield.

Duvall is a former Golden Glover who spent last season with the Atlanta Braves. Today we are going to take a look at Duvall's new contract with the Red Sox and what it means for the wider team.

"The Red Sox signing Adam Duvall was a no-brainer..." @Baseball GIFs tweeted.

The Red Sox have had to absorb some tough losses this season. Xander Bogaerts, their third baseman who has been with the team since 2013, has parted, signing an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres.

Additionally, All-Star J.D. Martinez, who hit 16 home runs, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, leaving a hole in the team's outfield. To try to remedy these losses, the Red Sox signed Japanese NPB All-Star Masataka Yoshida to a five-year deal in mid-December.

Now, the Boston Red Sox have signed Adam Duvall to a one-year deal worth $7 million in hopes of further beefing up their outfield. It is expected that he will play center field between Yoshida and Alex Verdugo in left field.

Duvall had 12 home runs and 36 RBIs last season. His year was cut short, however, as he required wrist surgery in late July. Duvall has been in the MLB since 2014. He had a league-leading 113 RBIs in 2021.

"Red Sox outfielders hit 44 homers in 2022. That ranked 28th in all of baseball. Adam Duvall hit 38 homers in 146 games in 2021. Much-needed power added to that group," @Tyler Miliken tweeted.

However, it is somewhat of a gamble on the part of the Red Sox to expect Duvall to be their starting center fielder in 2023. The 34-year-old has only made 75 total appearances in that position in his career, with 755 appearances in either left field or center.

The Boston Red Sox looking to add power with outfielder Adam Duvall

It is no secret that the team struggled to put up runs last season. Manager Alex Cora and the fans will be hoping that additions like Duvall can turn the ship around for next year. However, it remains to be seen if these changes will be enough for the Sox to overcome the other heavy-hitting teams in their division like the New York Yankees.

