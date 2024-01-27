Adam Ottavino Free Agency Update: Veteran reliever reunites with Mets on a one-year deal, pending physical

Adam Ottavino will return to play for the New York Mets for the 2024 season. The two sides agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract. However, the deal is pending a physical.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post broke the story of the veteran righty returning to New York. Ottavino will join Jorge Lopez, who the team also signed in free agency this winter.

Ottavino appeared in 66 games last season, generating a 1-7 record with a 3.21 ERA. He was used primarily as the team's closer after David Robertson was dealt to the Marlins.

At the end of the season, Ottavino declined his $6.75 million player option for the 2024 season and hit the open market. With elite relief pitchers like Josh Hader and Hector Neris free agents, his market was not as hot as he hoped.

Adam Ottavino's role with the Mets will shift this upcoming season

While Adam Ottavino was used as a closer for the Mets last season, that likely will not be the case for 2024. All-Star closer Edwin Diaz is on schedule to return from the devastating knee injury he suffered in celebration during the World Baseball Classic.

Diaz had to sit out the entire 2023 season, greatly hurting the organization. He is one of the most elite closers in the game, and he is a tough player to replace.

In 2022, Diaz had an incredible year. He appeared in 61 games, compiling a 1.31 ERA with 32 saves on 62 innings of work. His presence will undoubtedly be felt at the backend of the bullpen this season.

Ottavino will likely revert to being used in high-leverage situations, setting things up for Diaz. Those two will make for some tough at-bats against opposing hitters.

