St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright cemented his legendary status in franchise history as he recorded his 200th career win on Monday, September 18, against the Milwaukee Brewers.

A Willson Contreras home run proved to be enough for the Cardinals on the night as they secured a win in the series opener against the Brewers. Wainwright put in another impeccable performance, shutting out the Milwaukee offense over seven innings pitched.

Adam Wainwright was originally selected by the Atlanta Braves in 2000 but was traded to the Cardinals in 2003 and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2005. Since then, he has established himself as one of the mainstays in the St. Louis rotation and has gone on to win several individual accolades.

The 42-year-old also helped the Cardinals to the World Series title in 2006 and has been the NL wins leader on two occasions in his illustrious career.

On Monday night, he reached another landmark, recording his 200th career win with the club in a typically impressive performance from the mound. He became the 122nd pitcher in MLB history to achieve the feat and is 118th on the all-time win list. Cardinals fans showered Wainwright with praise and hailed him as one of the best pitchers in the history of the franchise.

Willson Contrares sees Cardinals over the line as Adam Wainwright delivers historic performance

While Adam Wainwright made history for the St. Louis Cardinals with a vintage performance, Willson Contreras backed him up with a home run to take the team over the line against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Wainwright's masterful performance would have gone to waste had the Cardinals batters let him down on the night, but Contreras made sure that didn't happen by launching a solo homer off Freddy Peralta in the bottom of the fourth inning.

It proved to be the difference between the teams as St. Louis took the lead in their four-game series in the finals stages of the MLB season.