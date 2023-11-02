Texas Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia received much admiration from MLB fans after he danced in the dugout during Game 5 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. While Garcia is out due to injury, he remains a central part of the team and earned the respect of fans across the country for playing his part ot lift team morale.

While Garcia had a slow start to life in the MLB, his career took off after joining the Rangers in 2020. Today, he is one of the best performers of the postseason after an equally impressive regular season. However, he has suffered a huge setback when he sustained a season-ending strained left oblique in Game 3 on Monday.

Nonetheless, the Texas Rangers are just a single win away from their first World Series title as they enter Game 5 on Wednesday at the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"Win it for him," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Need this dance during the parade," added another.

Adolis Garcia's replacement Travis Jankowski rises to the occasion for the Rangers

While the Texas Rangers announced the end of slugger Adolis Garcia's season after his injury in Game 3 of the World Series, their replacement did his job on the first day.

Travis Jankowski replaced Garcia in Game 4, and the right fielder had two hits and two RBIs in an 11-7 victory on Tuesday.