After Bryce Harper's willingness to change position, Phillies analyst names 3 best first baseman options

MLB sportscaster Tyler Zulli is expecting the Philadelphia Phillies to make a big splash in the free agent market next year after Bryce Harper shared his willingness to take a different defensive role if they acquire another elite first baseman. The Philadelphia-based analyst has identified Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Pete Alonso, and Josh Naylor as the three top targets for the Phillies.

Bryce Harper was transitioned from a right fielder into a full-time first baseman by the Philadelphia Phillies last year after he underwent surgery to repair his elbow at the end of the 2022 campaign. They traded away Rhys Hoskins to the Milwaukee Brewers to accommodate the two-time MVP. However, Harper now says that he is happy to change his role again if the Phillies sign a power-hitting first baseman.

Tyler Zulli, the host of the Phillies Podcast on PHLY Sports, broached the matter on the show this Friday. He also listed three potential free agents that the Phillies are likely to pursue next season. [20:41 - 21:21]

"I think the more likely scenario if the Phillies were to go out and acquire that first baseman slugger type of player that Bryce Harper is alluding to, it'd be in the off-season next year," he said. "Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the big one, of course, but Pete Alonso could opt out of his contract with the Mets this year. and then Josh Naylor is another one to keep an eye on."

"I think those three guys would be the primary targets to fit the mold of the type of player that Bryce Harper was talking about," he added.

The Phillies could free up about $80 million in annual wages with Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto and Ranger Suarez among the biggest earners that could be off their payroll for 2026.

"I'd go out there to have a guy who was going to play first base and hit 35 or 40 homers": Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper transitioned into a first baseman after returning from an elbow surgery in 2023 (Image Source: IMAGN)

Earlier this week, Bryce Harper revealed to The Athletic that he had conversations with the Philadelphia Phillies front office about adding a first baseman during the offseason.

"I talked to (the Phillies) this offseason about that, just in case a guy was available (at first) that we needed to have, needed to get," said Harper.

"I'd be more than open to it if we had (Pete Alonso), who was going to change our lineup or change the demeanor of our team. They like me at first. But I'd go out there to have a guy who was going to play first base and hit 35 or 40 homers," said Harper.

Harper earned his eighth selection to the All-Star game last year, besides winning his fourth Silver Slugger award and finishing in the top 10 for the National League MVP race. He batted .285/.373/.525 for the Phillies during the regular season with 30 home runs, 87 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 149.

