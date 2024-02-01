Alek Manoah Trade Rumors: Blue Jays reluctant to let go of All-Star pitcher as teams inquire about a possible move, per insider

After an All-Star season, Alek Manoah fell flat in 2023. He was a Cy Young contender in 2022, posting incredible stats and looking like a fixture on a young and hungry team. 2023 was a major step down, as he was demoted to the minors and had terrible performances everywhere.

Despite all of that, the Toronto Blue Jays are hesitant to send Alek Manoah elsewhere in a trade. According to a report from MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi, there's been interest, but the Jays don't share that interest in making a deal.

Morosi said:

"Teams have asked the Blue Jays about Alek Manoah’s availability via trade, but sources say the Jays are telling clubs they have no plans to move him. I’m told Manoah has had a very good offseason of workouts. He’s expected to be in the Jays’ rotation."

Manoah was sent all the way down to the Florida Complex League last year after an abysmal run at the MLB level. It was a shocking fall from grace, and he never really returned to form.

However, after a "good" offseason of workouts, the Blue Jays seem hopeful that he is getting better and aren't anxious to move off of a young pitcher with team control.

What teams could be asking about Alek Manoah?

Given his impressive 2022 season, there's at least a decent pitcher inside of Alek Manoah. While his underlying metrics suggested he wasn't quite the Cy Young caliber player his traditional stats did, he was better than what was shown in 2023.

Alek Manoah is unlikely to be traded

For that reason, whatever teams are asking about him must be confident they could return him to form, and there are some teams that have good pitching coaches that can do that.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the first team of such nature. Their pitching factory produces stars all the time, so they probably feel confident that they could get Manoah back to an All-Star level.

The Atlanta Braves are the same way. They always have good pitching from almost everyone, so they are probably one of the teams that could turn him back around.

The New York Yankees, Texas Rangers and Houston Astros also fall under that criteria as well, but it's all moot since a trade is highly unlikely.

