Alex Bregman Rumors: Yankees linked to Astros All-Star as potential permanent fix at 3B, per insider

Alex Bregman will enter free agency if the Houston Astros don’t ink him an extension. Scott Boras, the Astros All-Star's agent, is assisting him to get the best deal.

“I’m just focused on baseball and trying to help our team win, and let Scott [Boras] and his team handle all of that for me, so I can focus on what I love, which is playing the game,” Bregman said of his agent, via New York Post.

Joel Sherman suggested that Bregman's upcoming free agency could pique the curiosity of the New York Yankees. Gleyber Torres' impending free agency may prompt the Yankees to evaluate Bregman as a potential third baseman.

“LeMahieu can have a strong year and, with Gleyber Torres due to hit free agency, switch back to second and put the Yanks in the market at third,” said Sherman in the NY Post.

Sherman also compared Bregman's athleticism to that of Yankee legend Derek Jeter and believes that he will fit seamlessly in that lineup.

“His game has Jeter-ian qualities," Sherman added. "He can give a team what it needs when it needs it: speed, power, a base hit, defense. Plus, big moments do not cow him. … We always think of clutch hitters, but Bregman is a clutch fielder. He’s fearless and confident.”

Will the Astros re-sign Alex Bregman?

Alex Bregman has been a part of the Astros team since 2017, playing in 966 games over eight seasons. He was a member of the Astros roster that won the World Series in 2017 and 2022.

Recently, the Astros signed Jose Altuve to a five-year, $125 million contract, making him a lifetime Astros player. Due to this, it may be tough for the club to offer Bregman the deserved extension offer.

However, according to a report by Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, the team's general manager, Dana Brown, is open to making an offer to Bregman, but the timing of it is undecided.

“We love Alex, we’d love to have him here. As far as a timeline, we just don’t have it, but we will at some point make him an offer,” said Brown.

On the other hand, Bregman's agent, Boras, is more interested in exploring the free-agent market, as per Brian McTaggart's report.

"Boras said Bregman's situation is quite different than that of Altuve ... Bregman turns 30 next month, and he will be looking to maximize his worth," McTaggart said.

Regardless, this season would be crucial for Bregman to put up good numbers and secure a strong offer either from the Astros or another team after the conclusion of the 2024 season.

